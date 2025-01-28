CM Yogi Holds High-Level Meeting On Maha Kumbh Situation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Chief Yogi Adiyanath on Wednesday was holding a meeting with the top officials of the state over the situation following the stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The CM has been constantly monitoring the situation at Maha Kumbh.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary-Home, CM Office officials and ADG Law and Order are present in the war room set up for Maha Kumbh 2025.

The CM has been continuously receiving updates from officials and holding meetings since 4.00 a.m. with key officers, providing necessary directions for action.

CM Yogi earlier issued an appeal to the devotees attending the Maha Kumbh to follow the guidelines, cooperate with the administration, and not pay attention to rumours.

In his statement, CM Yogi requested devotees to bathe at the designated Ganga ghats closest to their location rather than attempting to reach the 'Sangam Nose' area.

"There are multiple ghats available for bathing. Please avoid overcrowding and follow the directions of the administration. Your cooperation is essential in maintaining order and safety,” he said.

He urged the devotees not to pay attention to any rumours. In the appeal, posted on social media platform X, the CM wrote: "Take bath at the ghat of Mother Ganga near which you are, do not try to go towards Sangam Nose. All of you should follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements. People are bathing peacefully at all the ghats of Sangam. Do not pay any attention to any rumours."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Yogi about the situation following the stampede-like situation in the Kumbh area.

The Prime Minister called for immediate support measures.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with the Chief Minister, assuring him full support from the Centre.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and assured full support, including volunteers and health services, to manage the situation effectively.

The crowd Diversion Plan was implemented at Maha Kumbh and the entry of devotees was halted. Groups of devotees were stopped on the outskirts of the city.

A stampede-like situation broke out at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'.

According to officials, a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which led to a stampede-like situation and injured many.

At least 30 women are reportedly injured and are undergoing treatment at the central hospital established in the Mela area.

The Uttar Pradesh government expected 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in just one day and had stepped up security in preparation for the 'Amrit Snan'.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered for the holy dip, prompting the Akharas to temporarily postpone the event.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya holds immense spiritual significance, especially this year due to the rare 'Triveni Yog' celestial alignment, which occurs only once every 144 years.