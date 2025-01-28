(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Animal Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 2102.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, France, Japan, Canada, India, South Korea, and Italy Key companies profiled Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio X Diagnostics SA, BioNote Inc., Ellie Diagnostics, Eurofins Scientific SE, Eurolyser Diagnostics GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Galaxy Diagnostics, Heska Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Mars Inc., Neogen Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Secure Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Teco Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vimian Group AB, and Zoetis Inc.

Market Driver

The Animal Health Diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for preventive healthcare and pet humanization. Complete blood count (CBC) tests for animals, molecular diagnostics, and immunodiagnostic tests are trending in veterinary medicine. Diabetes diagnosis in dogs and age-related conditions are driving the need for accurate diagnostics. Regulatory environment and medicalization rate are key factors influencing the market. Technological advancements include portable diagnostic devices, clinical chemistry analyzers, and hematology analyzers. Biomarkers, reagents, and consumables are essential components of diagnostics. Diagnostic imaging, such as imaging modalities for cancer detection, is also gaining popularity. The rise in pet population, pet care spending, and production animals for dairy products are contributing factors. Emerging diseases, zoonotic diseases, and food-borne diseases require advanced diagnostics. Veterinary laboratories and diagnostic services offer diagnostic imaging, arboviral disease testing, and enzyme immunoassay. Instruments and consumables are crucial for point-of-care diagnostics. Cancer, animal diseases, and clinical chemistry tests are essential for veterinary diagnostics. Modern lifestyles and nuclear families lead to increased focus on pet health.

Animal health companies are collaborating with tech startups to integrate technology into the pet and livestock sectors. IoT innovations, such as health monitors, are transforming animal healthcare by collecting and analyzing large datasets. This data-driven approach offers valuable insights into animal health trends and behaviors, enabling informed decisions by veterinarians and owners. In the pet market, there's increasing demand for health monitors, wearable activity trackers, video engagement, and remote monitoring. Livestock monitoring solutions provide real-time analytics for feeding and healthcare interventions. These advancements improve animal welfare and productivity in both industries.

Market Challenges



The Animal Health Diagnostics Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on preventive healthcare and pet humanization. Complete blood count (CBC) tests are becoming standard in veterinary medicine for diagnosing various conditions in dogs and other pets. Molecular diagnostics, imaging modalities, and biomarkers are key technological advancements driving diagnostic accuracy. Regulatory environment and medicalization rate are challenges, along with the need for portable diagnostic devices for on-site testing. Diabetes, cancer, arboviral diseases, and food-borne diseases are common animal diseases requiring diagnostics. Preventive healthcare for production animals, such as livestock and dairy products, is also essential. Point-of-care diagnostics, clinical chemistry, hematology, immunodiagnostic tests, and reagents & consumables are vital diagnostic tools. Veterinary laboratories provide diagnostic services using instruments like hematology analyzers and imaging modalities. Pet population growth, pet care spending, and emerging diseases are market drivers. Modern lifestyles and nuclear families lead to increased pet ownership, resulting in a higher demand for veterinary diagnostics. The cost of routine and surgical veterinary visits has risen due to the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. These technologies, including molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing, and advanced imaging modalities, offer greater accuracy and sensitivity. However, they come with significant investments in infrastructure, training, equipment maintenance, and consumables. Veterinary diagnostic laboratories must comply with stringent quality assurance standards and regulatory requirements, which add to their expenses through quality control measures, documentation, and audits. Overhead costs, such as facility rent or mortgage, utilities, insurance, and administrative expenses, are also incurred.

Segment Overview

This animal health diagnostics market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Companion 1.2 Livestock



2.1 Veterinary hospitals

2.2 Veterinary clinics 2.3 Diagnostic centers



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Companion- The pet ownership rate in the US is high, with over three-fifths of households having one or more companion animals. These pets bring joy and companionship to their owners, creating a strong emotional bond. As pet owners increasingly prioritize their animals' health, routine diagnostic screenings and preventive measures have become common practices. This proactive approach extends beyond illness diagnosis, encompassing early detection and wellness monitoring. The prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and age-related conditions in companion animals necessitates accurate and timely diagnostic testing. This growing need for precise animal health diagnostics is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Animal Health Diagnostics market encompasses a range of products and services aimed at ensuring the health and wellbeing of various animal species. This includes veterinary diagnostics software for data management and analysis, pet health monitoring solutions, and veterinary laboratory services for diagnostic testing. Advanced veterinary diagnostics employ innovative technologies like genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to provide accurate and timely diagnoses. Companion animal diagnostics and livestock diagnostics cater to the unique needs of these different animal groups. Veterinary point-of-care diagnostics enable rapid testing and treatment in the field, while veterinary diagnostics training and consulting services support professionals in delivering optimal care. Personalized veterinary medicine and pet health diagnostics tailor treatments to individual animals, and veterinary diagnostic research drives innovation in disease prevention and animal health. Animal disease surveillance and veterinary diagnostic testing are crucial for early detection and control of outbreaks, while veterinary diagnostic innovation continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in animal health care. Ultimately, the Animal Health Diagnostics market plays a vital role in addressing the diverse veterinary care needs of companion animals, livestock, and wildlife.

Market Research Overview

The Animal Health Diagnostics market encompasses various diagnostic techniques used in veterinary medicine to prevent, identify, and manage animal diseases. These include Complete Blood Count (CBC), clinical chemistry, hematology, immunodiagnostic tests, molecular diagnostics, and imaging modalities. Preventive healthcare is a significant trend in animal health, with an increasing focus on early diagnosis of conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and age-related diseases in pets. Technological advancements, such as portable diagnostic devices and point-of-care diagnostics, enable faster and more accurate results. The regulatory environment plays a crucial role in ensuring diagnostic accuracy and safety. Biomarkers and reagents are essential components of diagnostics, with ongoing research to develop new ones for various animal diseases. The pet humanization trend and pet insurance have driven growth in companion animal diagnostics. Production animals, including livestock and dairy products, also require diagnostic services for diseases such as campylobacteriosis, arboviral diseases, and food-borne diseases. Diagnostic laboratories and services offer specialized testing for a range of veterinary diseases and emerging conditions. Modern lifestyles and nuclear families have increased the demand for advanced veterinary diagnostics, instruments, and consumables.

