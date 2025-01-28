Kuwait Finished 27Th In Handball World Cup '25 After Beating Japan 37-32

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT 28 Jan (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti handball team on Tuesday achieved the 27th position in the 29th after defeating its Japanese counterpart 37-32, through a competition to determine the positions remaining teams, the so-called (President's Cup) of handball federations.

The Kuwaiti national team played seven matches throughout its journey until February 2nd in Croatia, Norway, and Denmark.

Kuwait won three matches against Guinea, Algeria, and Japan and lost four matches against Austria, France, Qatar, and Poland.

The Kuwaiti team participated in the tournament, which started on January 14th, after around 16 years of absence, as it last attended in the 2009 edition. (end)

