Mccormick & Company To Present At Consumer Analyst Group Of New York Conference


1/28/2025 4:31:41 PM

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC ), a global leader in flavor, will be presenting at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference at 4:00 p.m. ET, on February 18, 2025. Representing McCormick will be Brendan Foley, Chairman, President & CEO; and Marcos Gabriel, Executive Vice President & CFO. The presentation will be webcast live via the McCormick website href="" rel="nofollow" mccormic . A replay will be available following the event through the same website.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand.

To learn more, visit or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Investor Relations:
Faten Freiha - [email protected]

Global Communications:
Lori Robinson - [email protected]

