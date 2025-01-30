American Airlines Plane 'Collides Midair' With Black Hawk Helicopter, DC Crash VIDEO Emerges: What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An American flight collided midair with a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington DC airport late Wednesday (local US time). The crash took place when the plane was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington. The helicopter that collided with a passenger jet was flown by the Army.

Both the Administration (FAA) and American Airlines confirmed the news about the crash.

Meanwhile, all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted, news agency Associated Press reported.

There has been no confirmation of casualties. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said on social media that“we know there are fatalities”, though he did not say how many.

What we know about Washington crash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet "collided in midair" with a Sikorsky H-60 (Black Hawk) helicopter as it approached for landing at Reagan at around 9 pm (0200 GMT).

“PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas,” the FAA said in the statement.

After colliding mid-air with the US military helicopter, the regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington's Potomac River, officials told news agency AFP on Wednesday.

This prompted a major emergency response and grounding of all flights.

Meanwhile, the airlines said,“We're aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA), has been involved in an incident.”

How many passengers were involved?

There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the American Airline aircraft. Meanwhile, the US Army said three soldiers aboard the military helicopter were involved in the crash.