Fireaid Concert: Billie Eilish, No Doubt, And More Unite For California Wildfire Relief How To Watch And Donate

(MENAFN- Live Mint) NEW YORK: Two major fires in and around Los Angeles are burning for a third week, destroying more than 14,000 structures and displacing tens of thousands.

In the midst of the devastation, relief efforts continue across communities and industries - with musicians rallying to several causes, notably the FireAid benefit concert.

Billie Eilish, Jelly Roll, Peso Pluma, Joni Mitchell, Sting, Anderson .Paak - and quintessentially Californian acts like the recently reunited No Doubt and the Red Hot Chili Peppers - are just a few of the 28 artists getting together to raise money for the one-night only benefit concert planned for Jan. 30th in two Los Angeles sports venues.

Maybe you've heard of FireAid. If you haven't - well, that's about to change. Here's everything you need to know about the rapidly expanding benefit concert.

What is FireAid?

FireAid is a star-studded benefit concert organized for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief. It is being produced by Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family with Live Nation and AEG Presents.

FireAid proceeds will“be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters," according to a press release. "All proceeds from the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will go directly to the event's designated beneficiaries.”

When and where will FireAid take place?

FireAid will take over two Inglewood, California venues on Jan. 30th: the Kia Forum starting at 6:00pm PST and the Intuit Dome starting at 7:30pm PST.

Who is performing at FireAid?

Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Tate McRae and Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at the Intuit Dome.