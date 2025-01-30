Proof Of Past Relationships & Religious Certificates The Uttarakhand UCC Rules For Live-In Couples Explained

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) rules, which took effect on January 2, made it mandatory for live-in couples to register with the government. The couples must register, or offline, before starting and after terminating the live-in relationships.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the hill state, led by Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami, has released the UCC portal: gov. The portal is available in 23 languages.

Failure to register amounts to a violation, and the accused can face a jail term of up to six months. The rules apply to Uttarakhand residents who live in the state or elsewhere in the country.

How to register?

Apart from the offline option, live-in couples who want to register their relationships on the Uttarakhand UCC portal: gov. The applicants will need Aadhaar authentication to register online. A 'services' section leads to the 'Registration for Live-in' option.

The applicants can either 'register for a live-in relationship ' or 'update/extend provisional certificate'. Both partners must mention details like date of birth, address, and religion and upload the required documents, including a form.

The 16-page form

The applicants must fill out a form and submit a certificate from a religious leader saying that the couple is eligible to marry and the details from previous relationships. These requirements have been prescribed for registration of live-in relationships under its UCC before paying the registration fee.

Rule 15 (3) in Chapter 5 of the 238-page UCC rules mentions the“information to be included in the Statement of Live-in Relationship”.

“Aadhaar numbers, names, dates of birth, nationalities; category (General/SC/ OBC /Others); mobile numbers linked with Aadhaar and alternate mobile numbers; email ids; present & permanent addresses; and proof(s) of residency (wherever applicable),” are the details of registration as mentioned in the rules. All the required documents have to be attached with a 16-page form.