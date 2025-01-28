Partner Real Estate Celebrates Collaboration, Trust, And Empowerment With Monthly Top Producers Luncheon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Partner continues to set the standard for real estate excellence with its unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration, trust, and empowerment within its team. This commitment was on full display at the Top Producers of the Month Luncheon & Private Mastermind, hosted on January 23, 2025, to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of December 2024.The event brought together top-performing agents for a day of celebration, collaboration, and strategic growth. These monthly luncheons and masterminds are a cornerstone of Partner Real Estate's mission to empower associates to be the best version of themselves by providing an environment that prioritizes teamwork, innovation, and success.December 2024's Top Producers:Qing Liu: $8,530,000.00Jeff Pittman:Fungyuan (Amy) Wu:Sunny Wong:Edward Kosasih:Ning (Sally) Wang:Michelle Leonardi:Hunter Thompson:Li (Eric) Yao:"A special shoutout to our Top Converter of the Month, Todd Troendle, for his exceptional performance in converting live seller connections into listings. Todd was connected to over 21 sellers through our live connections system, and with a remarkable 10% conversion rate, he turned these opportunities into valuable listings," said Lori Hintz, Managing Broker of Partner Real Estate. "Congratulations, Todd, on this outstanding achievement".Empowering Success Through Innovation and SupportAt Partner Real Estate, our agents' success is our mission. We provide unparalleled resources and opportunities to ensure our associates thrive in a competitive industry. Our approach includes:Innovative Tools: Exclusive lead generation systems and advanced marketing resources designed to maximize growth potential.Team Support: A robust infrastructure that allows agents to focus on serving clients while our dedicated team provides the backend support necessary for success.Market Edge: Access to off-market properties and exclusive listings that position our agents ahead in the market.Culture of Excellence: A collaborative environment that rewards innovation, achievement, and success.Customized Growth Paths: Tailored mentorship and resources to meet the unique goals and aspirations of each agent.A Culture Like No Other“At Partner Real Estate, our team culture of collaboration, trust, and empowerment is what sets us apart. These monthly events are more than just celebrations-they are an opportunity to align, grow, and uplift each other,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO of Partner Real Estate.By generating exclusive buyer and listing opportunities, empowering agents with cutting-edge tools, and creating a supportive team environment, Partner Real Estate ensures that each associate has the resources needed to excel.About Partner Real EstatePartner Real Estate is redefining the real estate industry by blending innovative technology with a personalized approach. Our mission is to empower agents, elevate client experiences, and foster a culture of excellence. With tailored solutions and a commitment to success, Partner Real Estate is revolutionizing how real estate is done.For media inquiries or more information about joining Partner Real Estate, please visit

