UCC Has Same Team Spirit As Sports: PM Modi

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Games at the Rajiv Gandhi international here, he congratulated the Uttarakhand for implementing the UCC and described it as a“historic step”.

“UCC has the same team spirit as sports and discriminates against none,” Modi said.

Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state in independent India to implement the law.

The UCC gives priority to protection of personal rights and regulates the laws on marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships, among others in the state.

The Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, which applies to all residents of the state irrespective of their religion, also bans polygamy and child marriage.

The Act, however, does not apply to the Scheduled Tribes notified under Articles 342 and 366 (25) of the Constitution and persons and communities protected under Part XXI.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games here as a guest of honour, the PM reiterated that the bid, if successful, will be a game-changer for the country's infrastructure.

“We are pushing for hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sports to new heights,” the PM said here.

“Olympics is not just a sporting event. Wherever Olympics happen, all sectors gain. It creates better facilities for athletes. It spurs construction, creates new connectivity, transport facilities and most important of all, boosts tourism,” he added.

“People from all over the world, including the athletes, will come down to India.”

Modi had expressed India's intention to host the 2036 Games during the International Olympic Committee's Session in Mumbai in 2023. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has submitted the official letter of intent to the IOC.

The IOC will not decide before 2026 and the next step for India is to prepare an official bid, detailing its broad plan for the Games.

Countries like Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are also in the running for the 2036 hosting rights and it would take a significant effort to upstage their bids.

“It is our endeavour to enhance your capabilities and we are focussed on supporting you. We consider sports an essential aspect in development of country,” Modi said addressing the gathered athletes at the ceremony.

“India is becoming one of the biggest economies in the world and the sporting economy must have a share in this. The coaches, trainers, nutritionists, physiotherapists, doctors and equipment, all these are part of this.”

Talking about the National Games, he said,“These Games are more than just a sporting event. It is a great platform to showcase the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' It is a celebration of India's rich diversity and unity.

“We are creating more and more opportunities for our athletes so they can enhance their potential to the fullest. We consider sports as a key driver for India's holistic development.”

He also talked about the various government programmes which have benefitted the athletes, including the Target Olympic Podium Scheme and the Khelo India initiative.

“The sports budget has been increased three-fold and we have spent crores of rupees under TOPS for the benefit of the athletes.

“Because of Khelo India Youth Games, the young athletes are getting a chance to move ahead. The same is true for Khelo India University Games, the university students are getting new opportunities.

“After the Khelo India Para Games, the para athletes are achieving success.”

The Prime Minister also gave some fitness tips to the youth, advising them to reduce their intake of oil and do more exercise to fight the growing menace of obesity.

“You all should cut down the intake of oil by 10 per cent and add more walks and exercise to your daily routines. We have to fight obesity. It is a major health issue,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now