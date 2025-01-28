Reservation Policy: RTI Shows No Record Of CM Meeting OM Students

The RTI filed by student leader Nasir Khuehami sought clarification on the assurances provided during the meeting, especially concerning the reservation policy and the possibility of suspending recruitment processes in Jammu and Kashmir until the sub committee's final report is released. He expressed that the response from the Chief Minister's Secretariat left him“shocked but not surprised.”

Khuehami posted on X,“I filed an RTI regarding the reservation policy and the details of the Unreserved students meeting with the Hon'ble Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, particularly about the assurances given to students, the response I got was shocking but not unexpected.”

The Secretariat clarified that the meeting was informal and did not count as an official engagement. Consequently, no official records were kept. Additionally, the response indicated that the Chief Minister did not assure that the recruitment process would be postponed until the sub committee's report was released.

“No minutes or discussions of the meeting were recorded, and not a single government official was present during the meeting. There is no documentation, such as records, emails, letters, or any official communication, available regarding the meeting,” he stated in his post.

“The lack of official documentation for a meeting on such an important issue raises questions about the seriousness of the engagement and the commitments made,” Khuehami wrote.

The revelation has highlighted the informal nature of a meeting that had significant implications for unreserved students. Critics argue that the lack of documentation undermines the credibility of any commitments made and indicates a lack of seriousness in addressing critical policy issues.

Students have expressed disappointment and frustration after the revelation

“Even though the meeting was informal, the government should have at least acknowledged the drafts or any documents submitted by the students. I believe the Honorable MP should have facilitated a formal interaction with the students instead of steering it toward a protest,” said Faizan, an unreserved student.

Other students, like Zahid, a PhD scholar, raised questions about the true nature of the meeting and its participants.“Where are the candidates who expressed 'satisfaction' after meeting the CM on social media?” Zahid questioned.

“This situation is a mockery of us. We were promised the release of the meeting minutes, but now, after a month, we've learned through the RTI that it was an informal meeting. It's truly a sad state of affairs,” remarked Mir Zubair, a student.

