Elnur Enveroglu
At a time when the macron government in France is grappling with
internal problems, the forces that are dragging it into conflict
have unknowingly brought the government to the brink of collapse.
Although they know that Political intrigue with states like
Azerbaijan and others will end up being costly, they have only one
goal - giving rise to prejudice, and more prejudice.
Waging a muscular war with a state hardened by severe trials
exhausts and destroys any government, regardless of its strength
and economic potential. This has been demonstrated in all
experiences, and despite the greatness of France today and its
centuries-old history, the failed policy of the government has
brought the probability of its one-day disappearance to 93 per
cent. Yes, in France, trust in Emmanuel Macron's government is only
7 per cent, and even those remaining numbers who believe in him are
said to have mental problems. This is not our personal opinion,
these are the opinions given as a result of research by former
diplomats in France. Then the question arises, what were the main
factors that discredited Macron's government in a short time, both
domestically and in the international political arena? The answer
to this question is this - not having its own political course and
being manipulated under the influence of small parasitic
forces.
In France, the Macron government has become a victim of the
Armenian lobby, which it has chosen as its closest ally. The
country's governance system is becoming completely pro-Armenian,
marginalizing itself both in the South Caucasus and elsewhere.
Perhaps France's authoritative body is not even aware of this, and
the Armenian press is circulating various biased statements,
comments and other slanderous information against Azerbaijan on
behalf of France. This trend is a clear example of the country
becoming uncontrolled and the government losing control.
The targeting of Azerbaijan against the backdrop of uprisings
against French neo-colonialism in New Caledonia, Africa, and other
small island states, and France's accusations of Azerbaijan in the
growing uprisings, give acceleration to the country's internal
weakening. Perhaps we should say that France is frightened about
Azerbaijan? Doesn't this sound too rhetorical?
First of all, Azerbaijan does not think like the authorities in
France and considers it illogical to confront a state that is
economically stronger than it. However, France thinks the opposite,
always accusing Azerbaijan of interfering in its territories and
sees Azerbaijan as the cause of the growing dissatisfaction with
Paris in the islands and colonised states. This, in turn, makes
Macron and his entourage appear weak and helpless in the eyes of
the world.
However, the Macron government could have pursued a different
policy...
France has historically always defended Armenia, but its
devotion to Armenians has never reached its current level. As the
saying goes, too much love can lead to overdependence, loss of
individuality, and ignoring personal boundaries.
Although the previous political authorities in France supported
the Armenian lobby, they always considered the interests of the
state to be paramount. This also included preserving
French-Azerbaijani relations, keeping France's own goals and
interests at the forefront, and finding the real causes of the
problem instead of blaming other states for a way out of existing
conflicts.
Unfortunately, instead of investigating the causes of the
problem, Emmanuel Macron's political partners are turning
Azerbaijan into a topic on the rostrums of the European Parliament.
Today, Azerbaijan is literally being discussed as the most pressing
issue in the European Parliament.
Do we seem that scary to you?
Propaganda has always been a powerful tool for influencing
brains. The European Parliament and French political circles have
recently been both addicted to and victims of these tools. The
Armenian lobby, which first distracted people with the former
Garabagh conflict, is now gulping down European politicians like an
easy bite. Furthermore, those who are caught up in bribery and
corruption, have become the driving force of the propaganda
machine. Gradually, thoughts have been diverted from the problems
of the state and directed to a very purposefully chosen target.
This, of course, is the result of processes taking place over time.
Watching this from the outside, we witness only one picture: so to
speak, the only problem of Europe is Azerbaijan...
