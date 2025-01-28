France's Political Intrigue With Azerbaijan Puts It Under Sway Of Armenian Lobby

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

At a time when the in France is grappling with internal problems, the forces that are dragging it into conflict have unknowingly brought the government to the brink of collapse. Although they know that intrigue with states like Azerbaijan and others will end up being costly, they have only one goal - giving rise to prejudice, and more prejudice.

Waging a muscular war with a state hardened by severe trials exhausts and destroys any government, regardless of its strength and economic potential. This has been demonstrated in all experiences, and despite the greatness of France today and its centuries-old history, the failed policy of the government has brought the probability of its one-day disappearance to 93 per cent. Yes, in France, trust in Emmanuel Macron's government is only 7 per cent, and even those remaining numbers who believe in him are said to have mental problems. This is not our personal opinion, these are the opinions given as a result of research by former diplomats in France. Then the question arises, what were the main factors that discredited Macron's government in a short time, both domestically and in the international political arena? The answer to this question is this - not having its own political course and being manipulated under the influence of small parasitic forces.

In France, the Macron government has become a victim of the Armenian lobby, which it has chosen as its closest ally. The country's governance system is becoming completely pro-Armenian, marginalizing itself both in the South Caucasus and elsewhere. Perhaps France's authoritative body is not even aware of this, and the Armenian press is circulating various biased statements, comments and other slanderous information against Azerbaijan on behalf of France. This trend is a clear example of the country becoming uncontrolled and the government losing control.

The targeting of Azerbaijan against the backdrop of uprisings against French neo-colonialism in New Caledonia, Africa, and other small island states, and France's accusations of Azerbaijan in the growing uprisings, give acceleration to the country's internal weakening. Perhaps we should say that France is frightened about Azerbaijan? Doesn't this sound too rhetorical?

First of all, Azerbaijan does not think like the authorities in France and considers it illogical to confront a state that is economically stronger than it. However, France thinks the opposite, always accusing Azerbaijan of interfering in its territories and sees Azerbaijan as the cause of the growing dissatisfaction with Paris in the islands and colonised states. This, in turn, makes Macron and his entourage appear weak and helpless in the eyes of the world.

However, the Macron government could have pursued a different policy...

France has historically always defended Armenia, but its devotion to Armenians has never reached its current level. As the saying goes, too much love can lead to overdependence, loss of individuality, and ignoring personal boundaries.

Although the previous political authorities in France supported the Armenian lobby, they always considered the interests of the state to be paramount. This also included preserving French-Azerbaijani relations, keeping France's own goals and interests at the forefront, and finding the real causes of the problem instead of blaming other states for a way out of existing conflicts.

Unfortunately, instead of investigating the causes of the problem, Emmanuel Macron's political partners are turning Azerbaijan into a topic on the rostrums of the European Parliament. Today, Azerbaijan is literally being discussed as the most pressing issue in the European Parliament.

Do we seem that scary to you?

Propaganda has always been a powerful tool for influencing brains. The European Parliament and French political circles have recently been both addicted to and victims of these tools. The Armenian lobby, which first distracted people with the former Garabagh conflict, is now gulping down European politicians like an easy bite. Furthermore, those who are caught up in bribery and corruption, have become the driving force of the propaganda machine. Gradually, thoughts have been diverted from the problems of the state and directed to a very purposefully chosen target. This, of course, is the result of processes taking place over time. Watching this from the outside, we witness only one picture: so to speak, the only problem of Europe is Azerbaijan...