Czechia To Be Among First Countries Top Open Unity Hub For Ukrainians - Vice PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Czech Republic will be one of the first countries to open a Ukrainian Unity Hub, which will take into account the specifics of the country's rule of stay for Ukrainians.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister, of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, who spoke with journalists in Prague, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Chernyshov confirmed that there will be differences in work in different countries. Thus, 350,000 Ukrainians remain in Czechia of those who arrived since the full-scale invasion, which is almost half of all Ukrainians in the Republic. In total, more than 600,000 Ukrainians live in this country, making up the largest national minority in the Czech Republic and playing a significant role there.

“Of course, we will take into account the aspect of proportions. This applies to education, employment, and other issues,” Chernyshov said.

The issue of education was often raised at meetings between politicians and the community in Prague. Parents there have to find a spot in school for their child within 90 days, because online learning in Ukrainian schools is not accepted.

“We are obliged to ensure such a format of education that Ukrainian children remain in the Ukrainian context, in the Ukrainian education system. So that their future return is not a problem – neither for them nor for the Ukrainian school education system,” the minister said.

Chernyshov personally hopes that this school year the number of children in the Czech education system has reached its maximum and will gradually decrease from next year at the expense of those who decide to return home.

“Ukrainians, especially children, staying abroad should maintain their national identity. We are talking about integration into the societies of other countries, not assimilation. This is a very important issue that needs to be worked on,” the minister emphasized.

Among the topics raised at the meetings were those related to citizens' passports blocked from issue.

"The issue is already at the stage of being resolved. I am sure that the Ministry of Internal Affairs will resolve it in the near future, and passports will be issued," the minister said.

He is convinced that the majority of people who have been in the Czech Republic since 2022 are seriously eyeing possibilities and plans to return to Ukraine once the security situation allows.

"Most people dream of returning home. This is normal, this is natural for people... A significant number, I do not say the majority, when security issues are resolved, after the war ends, are seriously considering the possibility of returning, and we are really happy about this. Ukraine needs people, it needs development, steps forward," the head of the Ministry of Unity said.

He acknowledged the problems and challenges that the people who have already returned have faced (it also happens that some go back abroad again). The state, according to its representative, is working on this, and for this purpose, in particular, the Ministry of National Unity was created.

In this context, Chernyshov emphasized the introduction of various programs that offer opportunities, in particular, to obtain a mortgage for the purchase of accommodation in Ukraine with a certain part of the compensation from the state. For those who have lost their homes, there are appropriate compensation programs. There are integrated employment programs that will be promoted, in particular, thanks to "Unity Hubs".

The organization of Unity Hubs has already begun, the minister informed. Currently, the Ukrainian side is actively working with the governments and communities in European countries, primarily Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic. Decisions will soon be made with the support of the relevant countries on the provision of the relevant premises. The politician clarified that it may not only be about the capitals, because Ukrainians are represented not only in the capital regions of the relevant countries.

Chernyshov reiterated again that this is not about "return hubs", as someone rushed to claim. These will be hubs for support, unity, and connection of Ukrainians with the Motherland, centers where various services are offered. The hubs, of course, will encourage people to return once there is a sense of security. But at the same time, the government will rejoice over the successes of those Ukrainians who decide to stay, and hopes that they will develop Ukrainianness, be advocates for Ukraine, and support their Homeland.

The minister also assured that the government does not distinguish between Ukrainians who are at home and those who are abroad.

“Today we are a nation of 60 million people, of whom 32 million are currently in Ukraine, the rest are abroad, most of them are forced to be there due to hostilities. We treat everyone with equal respect,” he emphasized.

In Prague, the Minister met with community leaders, visited educational facilities, and held a series of talks with representatives from the Czech government.

In particular, Chernyshov discussed with the Minister of Internal Affairs, Vit Rakusan, the practical participation of the Czech government in launching support centers for Ukrainians abroad.

He also met with Czech Government Security Advisor Tomas Pojar and Government Commissioner for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tomas Kopecny.