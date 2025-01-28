Ukraine Finalizing Reform Roadmaps For Opening First Cluster In EU Accession Talks - Stefanishyna

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Prime for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna discussed the issue of EU enlargement with the ministers for European affairs of EU member states in Brussels.

That's according to the press service , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that on the eve of the EU General Affairs Council, Stefanishyna informed partners that Ukraine is at the final stage of developing roadmaps for reforms in the rule of law and public administration necessary for opening the "Fundamentals" Cluster in the accession talks, and will soon be able to present them for review by member states.

“Of course, Ukraine is very ambitious in defining priorities for 2025 within the framework of the EU accession negotiation process. I would like to emphasize our readiness: the state has high institutional capacity, strong support from citizens, and an ambitious agenda. We count on the support from member states. Your support will contribute to Ukraine's unity and cohesion, both within the framework of the European integration path and in our fight with the enemy,” she emphasized.

EU may open first cluster in accession talks with Ukraine this spring - Ambassador

The event, attended by EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, was organized by Sweden, represented by Swedish Minister for EU Affairs Jessica Rosenkranz.

The government added that the member states and the EU leadership emphasized their support for Ukraine on its path to membership, discussed further steps in the negotiation process, the issue of gradual sectoral integration, as well as expectations of the Polish and Danish presidencies of the Council of the EU. Special attention was paid to the European Commission's report on the results of the screening of Ukrainian legislation under Cluster 1 (Fundamentals), which includes rule of law, anti-corruption policy, and fundamental rights.

The government official briefed her European counterparts on the progress of the screening within the cluster dedicated to the functioning of the EU Internal Market, and announced that this week Ukraine would start bilateral meetings under Cluster 6 (External Relations).

European Commissioner Marta Kos, for her part, stressed the importance of rallying the entire society around the European integration goal. The European integration process should become a national project, she believes, adding that it should be addressed by government, parliament, opposition, civil society, every village and city. She expressed hope that during the Polish presidency, the first cluster of accession talks, Fundamentals, will be opened. It is also possible that another cluster, External Relations, if the parties succeed in preparation. However, this is impossible without the support from the member states, Kos acknowledged.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that during the Polish presidency of the EU, it is possible to open up to two clusters in negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on joining the European Union and do more in the EU enlargement process within six months than has been done in this context over the past 10 years.

Kos also noted that Cluster 1 (Fundamentals) may open, most likely, in April-May 2025. This cluster opens first and closes last in the accession negotiations process.

Negotiations on the accession of new member states to the European Union are divided into 35 chapters, 33 of which are combined into six thematic clusters, which are opened alternately.

For each of the chapters, the European Commission first conducts an official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU acquis.