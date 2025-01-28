Russians Conduct“Work On Mistakes” With DPRK Military In Kursk Region - CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The DPRK military has not learned to resist Ukrainian drones and artillery.

This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), Andriy Kovalenko, in his Telegram message.

“The DPRK military in the Kursk region has not learned how to resist our drones and artillery, has suffered significant losses and is now working with Russian commanders and its own officers to“work on mistakes.” It is too early to say that they will not continue to actively participate in the war. They are going to continue to be actively involved,” Kovalenko said.

According to Kovalenko, the Russians were supposed to ensure maximum anonymity of the DPRK military's participation in the battles in accordance with the initial agreements, but did not do so.

“Another big problem for Kim is that the North Koreans were taken prisoner, and there is a clear record of the bodies of the dead Koreans,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate , Kyrylo Budanov, North Korea will transfer 150 more KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.