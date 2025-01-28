Emporio Skin Expands To Western U.S. With National Wood Products Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

National Wood Product South California logo

Emporio Skin Thermofused Laminates

Italian TFL Emporio Skin, Kronospan's flagship collection, partners with National Wood Products to distribute premium panels across Western U.S.

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emporio Skin, the flagship collection of Kronospan, Italy announces the addition of NATIONAL WOOD PRODUCTS – SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA as their Western U.S. distributorEmporio Skin is pleased to announce the agreement between themselves and National Wood Products – Southern California has been finalized and their Thermofused Laminate products Made in Italy, have hit the west coast!Emporio Skin, the top-quality excellence of Kronospan production, entirely Made in Italy!Emporio Skin personifies the Made in Italy quality of craftmanship, durability and beauty. The attention to detail that goes into all of their products is a testament to their high standards.“We do not know where this adventure will take us, but we never stop raising the bar of quality and innovation, curious and excited about the future. We are looking forward to our partnership with National Wood Products, So Cal and working with their qualified sales team, and courteous and efficient customer service.”.Piero Sciancalepore, Export Manager, Emporio SkinEMPORIO SKIN THERMOFUSED LAMINATES – Made in Italy is synonymous with Made with Quality. In 2008, Kronospan landed in Italy, giving birth to Emporio Skin, a collection of the highest quality and creativity in Thermofused laminate panels. Emporio Skin embodies the expected excellence in Kronospan products and production, entirely made in Italy.“We believe if you want to make a great design, you have to start with the right material.”The standout feature of this collection lies in the details: from the decors to the textures, every aspect has been carefully designed to captivate both touch and sight.The Western U.S. color palette will include: Twenty-two color choices in 4 Collections: Woods, Fabrics, Cements & MetalsNational Wood Products, Inc. opened its doors in 1984 with one '56 Hyster Forklift, a used delivery truck, 5,000 square feet of warehouse space and 12,000 board feet of hardwood lumber. Things have changed a bit since that time, but one thing that hasn't changed is our ability to provide quality products and top-notch customer service. We are now a multi-product Hardwood Lumber and Plywood Distributor, adding melamine, TFL and high gloss and super matte lacquered panels.National Wood Products, Inc. has been in business for 40 years and is a subsidiary of Baillie Lumber ( ), one of the largest Hardwood conglomerates in the United States.We are proud to represent some of the most highly respected Hardwood lumber mills, plywood manufacturers, Kronospan products and OneSkin Inspiring Panels.With locations in Southern California, Northern California, Denver, and Salt Lake City we have the western U.S. covered. Check us out at and on our social media pages

