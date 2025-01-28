Shura Council Speaker Meets President Of Malaysian Senate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met on Tuesday with the President of the Malaysian Senate, HE Senator Dato' Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, who is visiting the country.

At the outset of the meeting, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council welcomed the President of the Malaysian Senate, praising the solid relations between the State of Qatar and Malaysia, stressing that this visit represents an important opportunity to strengthen the existing parliamentary relations between the two countries.

In turn, the President of the Malaysian Senate stressed the depth of relations between the two countries, noting that his visit represents an opportunity to discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation and coordinate positions in international forums to serve common interests.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed existing parliamentary relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them to serve the common interests of the two countries and support Islamic and global issues.

In this context, the Malaysian President of Senate praised the prominent role of the State of Qatar, led by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of continuing coordination between the two countries to enhance international efforts aimed at ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, supporting their stability, and ensuring their legitimate rights as stipulated by international resolutions and charters.