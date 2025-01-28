Rajasthan Police Bust Gang Running Online Escort Service, Three Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur/Churu, Jan 28 (IANS) Rajasthan in Churu district successfully busted a gang involved in running an escort service and arrested three members.

Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav explained that the accused had created a fake website named SKOKKA Australia, falsely advertising escort services in various countries.

The website displayed photos of Indian and foreign women along with contact numbers. When users contacted the numbers provided, the gang demanded money as an advance payment.

Later, additional money was extorted under the pretence of security and other charges. Once victims suspected fraud and demanded their money back, the scammers blocked their numbers. Fear of public shame often deterred victims from reporting the incidents to the police.

During the ongoing Cyber Shield Campaign initiated by the Director General of Police, Rajasthan (January 2–31), information was received about an online escort service centre operating in Dhanauthi Chhoti village within the Siddhmukh police station area.

Under the guidance of Additional SP Kishori Lal and CO Rajgarh Nishchay Prasad MIPS, a team led by SHO Pushpendra Singh conducted a raid in Dhanauthi Chhoti village. ASI Ramnarayan and his team arrested three suspects, Narendra Sheoran (26), Anil Kumar Sheoran (30) and Mahendra Kumar (30), The raid also resulted in the seizure of 12 mobile phones, 4 SIM cards, Driving licenses of 5 Australian nationals, 2 cheque books and an accounting notebook.

The operation was carried out by ASI Ramnarayan, along with Head Constable Pramod Kumar, Constables Suresh Kumar, Ishwar Singh, Jaipal, Rohtas Kumar, Pratap Singh, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Mahavir Singh, Sunil Kumar, and Lady Constable Ompati.

The success of this operation highlights the vigilance of Rajasthan Police in combating cybercrime and fraudulent activities, said officials.