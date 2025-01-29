Syria's Military Administration Appoints Al-Sharaa As Interim President, Dissolves Armed Factions

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Jan 30 (IANS) Syria's Military Operations Administration announced the appointment of Ahmed al-Sharaa as president during the transitional period, granting him authority to establish an interim legislative council until a permanent is ratified.

Spokesman Hassan Abdel Ghani said al-Sharaa would serve as interim president and represent Syria in international forums. He also announced the immediate dissolution of all military factions and revolutionary bodies, with their integration into state institutions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement came during a "Victory Conference" held in Damascus.

"We have freed our people from humiliation -- now we must devote ourselves to reconstructing and advancing this nation," al-Sharaa said at the conference, referencing a sweeping offensive by militant groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) late last year that resulted in the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government.

He outlined objectives including closing governance gaps, merging all armed groups under state control, and restoring Syria's standing with regional and global partners.

Al-Sharaa, 43, has led HTS since 2017 and played a key role in the 2024 opposition offensives that led to the downfall of the Assad regime and the establishment of the Syrian transitional government. He has been the country's de facto leader since Assad's ouster.

Interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani emphasised an outward-looking foreign policy focused on Arab collaboration and reducing regional tensions.

"We want Syria to be part of a collective Arab endeavour that promotes economic diversity," he said, reiterating that the swift removal of sanctions is crucial for the country's revival.