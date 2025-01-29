Pushpa 2 On OTT: Allu Arjun Starrer Out On Netflix With 23 Minutes Of Extra Footage Netizens Say 'Fire Nahi, Wildfire'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun's action drama received strong response from audience after it released on OTT on Thursday. Several people expressed their reaction after watching the extended version of Pushpa 2 The Rule on Netflix.

Pushpa The Rise's sequel shattered multiple records of Indian movies and became the biggest Indian opener of all time. The movie is now available for OTT stream with 23 minutes of extra footage -

"Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, on January 30 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada!" read a post by the streaming giant on social media.

'Pushpa 2' OTT social media reaction

Several social media users expressed their excitement over the release of Allu Arjun's movie on OTT platform.

“Fire nahi. Wildfire [sic],” commented a user on Netflix announcement on X.

“WIld Fire Pushpa Raj,” commented another user.

“Pushpa 2 on OTT, set your calendars, don't miss the extended thrill [sic],” read a post by another user.

“Pushpa 2 on OTT? Time to cancel all Thursday plans and embrace the madness! [sic]”

Ahead of Pushpa 2 OTT release, a user posted,“Looks like Pushpa 2 is all set to rule the OTT platforms! Can't wait to watch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in action again. #Pushpa2 [sic]”

“King of Indian cinema [sic]”

A few users shared their disappointment over absence of Pushpa The Rise on Netflix.

“Where's Pushpa 1? Or did you forget about that? [sic]” commented a user.