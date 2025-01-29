Omani Media Celebrates Amir's Visit To The Sultanate

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Omani continues to celebrate the state visit of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Oman, through extensive coverage.

Omani media outlets, led by the state television and local newspapers, have highlighted the visit's and economic significance, praising the deep historical and fraternal ties between the two countries.

Oman TV covered the grand reception accorded to His Highness the Amir upon his arrival in the Sultanate.

It aired several reports about Qatar, its history and prominent attractions.

Oman TV said that the Amir's meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq is a testament to the deep and strong ties between the two brotherly nations. It reaffirms the ongoing journey of integration and harmony, fostering mutual understanding in its political, economic, and social dimensions.

The report showcased old and recent photos of Qatar, illustrating the scale of the significant renaissance and developmental transformation the country has undergone since its establishment to the present day.

The television also aired another report about Doha and its tourist attractions, stating that the city of Doha welcomes its visitors with a smile and the spirit of Arab hospitality, amidst an atmosphere of comfort and profound hospitality.

Former Omani ambassador to Qatar Mohammed bin Nasser al-Wahaibi emphasised that the Amir's visit will open new horizons for bilateral relations and strengthen their path in various fields. He pointed out that there are strategic partnerships between the two nations, which are already yielding results through Qatari investment projects in Oman, such as the Karwa bus production project, along with other ventures in tourism, food security, and real estate. He affirmed that this partnership has the potential to expand in the future.

A member of the Omani State Council, Engineer Mohammed bin Abu-Bakar al-Ghassani said trade exchange between the two countries is expected to reach $2.6bn in 2024, with the trade balance skewed in favour of Qatar, about 83%, amounting to $2.1bn, compared to about $450mn for Omani exports to Qatar.

Qatari investments in Oman exceeded $1.9bn by November of last year, describing this as an excellent and highly encouraging figure.

Omani newspapers highlighted the Amir's visit to the Sultanate of Oman, and the talks he held with Sultan Haitham.

MENAFN29012025000067011011ID1109146132