USDA Inspector General Escorted Out After Refusing Dismissal By Donald Trump Administration. Here's What Happened

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US security agents on Monday escorted the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of out of her office after she refused to comply with her dismissal by the administration, according to sources familiar with the situation, as reported by Reuters.

Phyllis Fong, a 22-year veteran of the department, had earlier told colleagues that she intended to stay after the White House terminated her Friday, saying that she didn't believe the administration had followed proper protocols, the sources told Reuters.

In an email to colleagues on Saturday, reviewed by Reuters, she said the independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency“has taken the position that these termination notices do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time.”

The White House defended the firing of Fong and the other inspectors general, saying“these rogue, partisan bureaucrats... have been relieved of their duties in order to make room for qualified individuals who will uphold the rule of law and protect Democracy.”

The USDA Inspector General holds a wide-ranging mandate, overseeing consumer food safety, conducting audits and investigations within the Agriculture Department, and addressing violations of animal welfare laws. The USDA has been at the center of concerns related to bird flu, which has affected cattle and chickens and led to a death in Louisiana.

Here's what happened

In 2022, the Inspector General's office initiated an investigation into Elon Musk 's brain implant startup, Neuralink, which is still ongoing, according to Reuters citing sources.