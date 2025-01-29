Dubai: How AI Can Help Alzheimer's, Dementia Patients Bring Personal Memories Back To Life

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Artificial intelligence will help Alzheimer's and dementia patients retrieve their memories, a psychologist explained, noting: "Clear images and videos are produced by creating artificial memories based on the patient's remaining memories or through sessions with their relatives. These visual assist patients in recalling important moments when they view them, enhancing their overall memory ability."

During Khaleej Times' visit to the Emirati Services (EHS) booth at Arab Health 2025, psychologist Alya Khoory stated, "The first application of this is expected to be used in April at Al Amal Hospital in Dubai. Successful trials have been conducted in countries like Spain and London, indicating that these methods can effectively improve the quality of life for patients."

Khoory explained, "Synthetic memories assist patients with Alzheimer's and dementia. This innovative approach brings personal memories back to life using advanced generative artificial intelligence, combining cognitive psychology with cutting-edge technology. It aims to recreate the visual and sensory experiences that may have faded or been lost over time."

Tailoring memories for cultural relevance

Khoory explained that the algorithms will be adapted to fit UAE culture, including features, clothing, traditions, and locations, to make the memories realistic and closely connected to the patient's experiences.

She further described how artificial memories are created. "We take traditional images, such as museums, neighbourhoods, and mosques. With the patient's help, we gather more details, like the memories they recall, the situations they experienced, the people around them, and the nature and places they remember. We add and enhance these elements using artificial intelligence to customize the experience for the individual."

Unlike natural memories stored in the human brain, artificial memories are generated using advanced algorithms that transform verbal or written descriptions into vivid images or short videos. This allows individuals to revisit their precious moments in a new and innovative way.

Supporting daily life and adaptation

"This method can even be used to create memories of a person's daily routine, which can help them adapt to society and become familiar with their surroundings," Khoory added.

She mentioned how it may slow down the progression of Alzheimer's and dementia by counteracting and slowing the processes that lead to the disease.

Additionally, artificial memories help create images or short videos for patients with psychological disorders like Alzheimer's and dementia. "We collaborate with the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation to customise images specifically for each individual," Khoory noted.