Kabul Clerics Call For Inclusive Government, Criticize Kandahar-Centric Taliban Rule

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Council for the Protection of Jihadi Values held a meeting in Kabul where they strongly criticized the for monopolizing power, particularly by the Kandahari faction, and called for an inclusive government.

A council member stated that in addition to Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, 12 Taliban cabinet ministers are from Kandahar province, highlighting a concentration of power.

Mahmoud Hassan, the former head of Hajj and Religious Affairs in Panjshir, warned the Taliban during the that the current situation they have created is uncontrollable and urged for immediate reforms.

The council emphasized that the monopolization of power by the Kandahari Taliban faction is unjust and discriminatory. They demanded that other provinces and ethnic groups be represented in governance.

Mahmoud Hassan urged the Taliban to end the concentration of power in Kandahar and include representatives from all provinces and ethnic groups to ensure fairness and justice.

He labeled the concentration of power as a form of prejudice, stating that such discrimination has no place in religion and called for returning power to the people by forming an inclusive government.

The council member also highlighted the significant contributions of past influential jihadi leaders, such as Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, Mawlawi Mohammad Nabi Mohammadi, Mawlawi Yunus Khalis, Mawlawi Jalaluddin Haqqani, Ahmad Shah Massoud, Burhanuddin Rabbani, Abdul Ali Mazari, Mohammad Mohaqiq, and Ismail Khan, stating that they were“mujahideen who worked hard and were deeply rooted in their people and nation. He urged the Taliban to recognize their legacy and involve such leaders in governance.

The council called on the Taliban to bring reforms and end the mistreatment of people, such as the rude behavior of officials towards citizens. They warned that failing to implement reforms and share power equitably could have dire consequences for the Taliban.

Since regaining power in Afghanistan, the Taliban have faced severe criticism for their lack of an inclusive government, systematic violation of human rights, and oppressive policies. Banning women and girls from education has not only drawn widespread condemnation but also deepened the divide between the Taliban and Afghanistan's society.

The exclusionary policies and suppression of fundamental rights continue to alienate large segments of the population, jeopardizing the country's stability. An inclusive government, respect for human rights, and equitable participation of all ethnic groups and genders are essential for Afghanistan's progress and long-term peace.

