Kharkiv Region Governor: Enemy Switches From Glide Bomb Strikes To Shahed, Molniya Uavs Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The halt in Russian strikes with guided aerial bombs in the Kharkiv region can be attributed to the operations of the Defence Forces, including in the Kursk region, while the enemy uses alternative means.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this at a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"It is evident that the enemy is now operating with limited resources. The Kursk operation has been a contributing factor to this. The enemy is currently deploying its main combat resources in the Pokrovsk sector of the Donetsk region. The pause in the use of guided aerial bombs is due to the operations where our defenders are holding back the enemy and fighting for every meter of our territory," emphasized Syniehubov.

In north, enemy scales down attacks and builds fortifications along border - AFU

At the same time, the Russian troops have recently been attacking Kharkiv and its suburbs with Shahed UAVs and using Molniya drones.

“Of course, the enemy does not leave us. They use other methods and tactics. They have switched to Shahed [attacks], we have been recording such activity for the past month. These also include Molniya-1 and Molniya-2. We held a meeting with the Office of the President and the Air Force to strengthen passive protection (the creation of protective structures - ed.) at our facilities, consider how to counter these challenges. We will take the measures available to us to protect the civilian population as much as possible,” Syniehubov said.

As reported, as a result of Russia's drones attack on the night of January 27-28, destruction and damage to infrastructure and housing were recorded in Kharkiv and the region, five people were injured, and one woman was hospitalized.