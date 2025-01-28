Ushur Welcomes Deepak Vedarthan As SVP Of Customer Success To Accelerate Growth In AI-Driven Solutions For Regulated Enterprises

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the leader in Customer Experience for regulated industries, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Deepak Vedarthan as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. In his new role, Deepak will oversee all post-sales customer functions, including onboarding, implementation, professional and managed services, customer success management, customer operations and customer support.

"Joining Ushur at this pivotal moment in its evolution is incredibly exciting,” said Deepak Vedarthan.“The company's groundbreaking AI-first approach to experience automation is reshaping how enterprises engage with their customers. As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, I am thrilled to collaborate with the talented Ushur team to build a world-class customer success organization that delivers exceptional outcomes, accelerates time to value and empowers customers to unlock new opportunities. Together, we'll elevate customer experiences to new heights, ensuring organizations thrive in an increasingly digital world."

Deepak joins Ushur with over 22 years of experience driving digital transformation for global enterprises. His expertise spans intelligent automation, business process management and workflow optimization. Most recently, Deepak served as Global Vice President of Professional Services at GRM and VisualVault, where he led transformative initiatives that elevated operational excellence, expanded market presence and launched the company into new verticals. Prior to that, he spent 17 years at Pegasystems, leading high-performing, cross-functional teams in delivering groundbreaking solutions to some of the world's most iconic brands.

Deepak holds a bachelor's degree in computer science, an MBA and executive certifications from Cornell, Harvard and Stanford, where he completed the prestigious Learn, Engage, Accelerate and Disrupt (LEAD) Executive Leadership Program as a distinguished scholar.

With a proven track record as a trusted advisor and thought leader, Deepak brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to Ushur. His extensive experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in delivering impactful strategies and meaningful outcomes for Ushur's customers.

“Building a world-class post-sales customer success charter is an essential prerequisite for our growth journey,” said Simha Sadasiva, Co-Founder and CEO of Ushur.“We could not have found a better leader than Deepak to help chart this next phase of our business. His deep expertise, leadership acumen and customer-centric approach make him the ideal choice to lead our customer success organization. We're excited to have Deepak join the Ushur team and strengthen our mission of delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

About Ushur: Ushur delivers the world's first Customer Experience Automation platform built specifically for regulated industries. Purpose-built for delivering ideal self-service, Ushur infuses intelligence into digital experiences for the most delightful and impactful customer engagements. Equipped with guardrails and compliance-ready infrastructure, Ushur powers vertical AI Agents for healthcare, financial services and insurance use cases. Designed for rapid code-less deployment with flexible, advanced capabilities for IT and business teams, enterprises can transform customer and employee journeys at scale in the fastest time to value.

