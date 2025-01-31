Manipur Signs Mou With National Dairy Development Board To Boost Milk Production

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Jan 31 (IANS) To increase the milk production a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday, between Manipur bodies and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

In presence of Chief N Biren Singh Manipur's Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, Manipur Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd and NDDB signed the MoU.

Officials said that the tripartite MoU was signed for handing over the management of Manipur Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd. to NDDB.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated the signing of the MoU was a long-awaited development and expressed happiness on it. Mentioning the importance of milk in the human diet, he stated that Manipur has more requirement of milk than its current production.

In a state like Manipur, which has produced 19 Olympians and many other successful sport players, milk is an excellent supplement since many players are not financially able to afford more expensive diets, he added.

The Chief Minister thanked the members of the Manipur Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd. for agreeing to hand over the management to NDDB and expressed hopefulness that the production of milk in the state would increase, thereafter.

Stressing the need to develop grazing grounds in various areas, he asked the Chairman of NDDB to submit a proposal for suitable sites for the same, after consultation with concerned farmers of villages.

He assured to extend full cooperation and support to NDDB in their initiatives to increase milk production in the State.

Chairman, NDDB Meenesh Shah, spoke on the 'operation flood' which had transformed India from a milk-deficient nation into world largest milk producer. He informed that India's current milk production is over 239 million metric tons, which is 24 per cent share of the world's production.

Milk production contributes 4 to 5 per cent of our Gross Domestic Product, he said, stressing the need for the rural areas to join the mainstream economy for achieving the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'. He continued that the NDDB had a clear-cut focus on northeastern states.

He maintained that the Board has no intention of any business activities, but would take a purely developmental role in increasing the milk production of the State.