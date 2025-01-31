Odisha CM Seeks Apology From Sonia, Rahul For 'Disrespectful' Remarks On Prez Murmu

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 31 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday demanded an apology from the Congress, terming the remarks made by its senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on President Droupadi Murmu as 'offensive' and 'disrespectful'.

“On behalf of the people of Odisha, I strongly denounce these offensive and disrespectful remarks. The people of India will not stand for such affronts to our constitutional head, and the leadership must issue an immediate apology,” wrote CM Majhi on X.

Majhi further stated that the disrespectful and condescending remarks made by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi against Murmu are deeply reprehensible and expose the Congress party's elitist and dismissive attitude.

Sonia Gandhi's comment,“poor lady President Murmu got tired at the end", and Rahul Gandhi's“boring” remark are not just insults to India's first tribal woman President but also a slight against the Santhal community, the people of Odisha, and the democratic ethos of the nation, added Majhi.

The Chief Minister also said President Droupadi Murmu embodies the aspirations of millions, particularly the tribal and marginalised communities, and has risen to the highest constitutional office through sheer perseverance, dedication, and service.

“The Congress party's repeated attempts to belittle her only reveal their ingrained arrogance and disregard for India's democratic institutions,” Majhi stated.

On the other hand, president of BJP's state unit Manmohan Samal on Friday said that the remarks made by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on President Murmu's address in the Parliament are condemnable and hurt the sentiments of 4.50 crore people of Odisha.

Speaking to media persons at the state BJP office, Samal said:“Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress party should apologise publicly for the disrespectful remarks made against the President of India by the top-level leadership of a responsible national party.”

Samal also added that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's statement today has exposed the feudal mindset and sick mentality of the Congress party. He said the whole country is witnessing the pride and arrogance of the Congress party today.

Samal stated that the congress party leadership through their remarks against Murmu has disrespected the people of Odisha. It is pertinent here to mention that the controversy erupted when Sonia Gandhi, a veteran Congress leader and former party president, made the remark while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

Asked for her reaction to the President's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, she responded: "The President was getting very tired by the end. She could hardly speak, poor thing."

She was accompanied by Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Rahul Gandhi dismissed the President's speech as "boring," adding, "No comments. Repeating the same thing again and again."