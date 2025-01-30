Elastos Secures $20M Investment From Rollman Capital To Unlock Trillions In Bitcoin Finance

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Majuro, Marshall Islands, January 30th, 2025, Chainwire

Funding accelerates the development of Elastos' ELA token, Native DeFi protocol, and Web3 data – positioning Elastos as the utility layer for Bitcoin.

Elastos , a decentralized web infrastructure pioneer, today announced a $20 million strategic from Rollman Management to scale its Bitcoin-aligned ecosystem. Rollman Management, recognized for its high-profile investments in blockchain projects like Ripple, Ethereum, Solana, and Planck, now ranks Elastos among its top five holdings. The partnership will fuel the launch of Elastos' Native Bitcoin DeFi protocol, BeL2, expand its merge-mined ELA token as a Bitcoin reserve asset, and accelerate Elacity-a Web3 data marketplace that enables creators to monetize content without intermediaries on top.

With Bitcoin's market cap surpassing $2 trillion, Elastos solves critical gaps in Bitcoin's ecosystem:

ELA tokens have been secured by Bitcoin's hash power through merge-mining since 2018, aligning with Satoshi Nakamoto's 2010 vision for decentralized networks. With a total of 28,220,000 by 2105 and around 50% of Bitcoin's hashrate , ELA gains security and decentralization, provides additional revenue for BTC miners at no extra cost, and creates a crypto economically sound reserve asset for Elastos' Bitcoin-native DeFi system.Launching in Q2 2024, BeL2 allows Bitcoin holders to collateralize BTC in personal wallets and access Ethereum smart contract services. These include minting stablecoins, performing swaps, and borrowing assets peer-to-peer, unlocking its value all whilst eliminating reliance on synthetic BTC (e.g., WBTC) and centralized custodians. BeL2 combines locking scripts, zero-knowledge proofs, oracles, and an arbiter network where ELA stakeholders can stake ELA and earn BTC fees as decentralized nodes to support the protocol.Already proven in early tests, where one creator earned $5,600 in 24 hours through tokenized podcast access, Elacity v2 will launch in April with channels and subscription models. It enables influencers to encrypt, tokenize, and sell content/royalties on Elastos for audio and video markets, with plans to extend its technology to support the tokenization of AI markets.

The $20M investment from Rollman will drive the advancement of Elastos technologies and also help Elastos reorient its branding, mature its technological stance, and go to market. This includes enhancing marketing efforts, which will further position Elastos as a leader in the growing Bitcoin-native DeFi space.

Elastos as a Pioneer in Bitcoin-secured Governance

Beyond its technological advancements, Elastos stands out for its Cyber Republic Consensus (CRC) governance model, formalized as a DAO LLC in the Marshall Islands, which signed this agreement with Rollman. This delegate-based system allows community members to stake Bitcoin merge-mined ELA, earn APY, and annually elect-or run as-one of 12 council members who vote on proposals, drive innovation, sign contracts, and validate Elastos' Smart (EVM) and Identity (DID) sidechains. This ensures governance decisions reflect the community's interests and demonstrates Elastos' commitment to a truly decentralized and transparent ecosystem rooted in Bitcoin.

As Elastos enters its next phase of growth, participants can join the ecosystems CRC DAO by acquiring merge-mined ELA, which has a market cap of $48,542,586 and is secured by nearly 50% of Bitcoin's hashrate (366.01 EH/s, equivalent to 244.008 Frontier Supercomputers ). ELA offers 6+ years of proven security, a fixed cap of 28.22M tokens to be fully mined by 2105, and 3.29% emissions via its Essentials Wallet , ensuring scarcity and predictability for holders. Available on Centralized Exchanges (Coinbase, KuCoin, Huobi, Bitget, and Decentralized Exchanges (Uniswap, Chainge Finance, Glide Finance), ELA empowers holders to shape Elastos' future through CRC governance-driving innovation, reinforcing Bitcoin-level security, and building the next generation of decentralized applications.







Additional Information

About Elastos

Elastos is a SmartWeb ecosystem builder focused on enabling decentralized application creation and cross-chain connectivity. Built on top of Bitcoin merge-mining, Elastos relies on the security of the world's largest public blockchain and extends it with additional layers. The introduction of BeL2 and its Arbiter Network marks Elastos' latest effort to advance a more open, clear, and trustless global financial system.

Website:

X/Twitter: @ElastosInfo

About Rollman Management Digital

Rollman Management Digital is a private investment and management consulting boutique that is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. The firm seeks to invest in talented teams and their blockchain protocols to further develop their technology and business while adding significant value to the future of the modern economy.

RMD is led by Victor R. Ch. Rollman, the founder of Rollman Capital, Rollman Mining, and Rollman Management. The Group offers a wide range of investment opportunities, financial services, and management consultancy to UHNWIs, entrepreneurs, developing governments, commodity trading firms, banks, family offices, and pension funds.