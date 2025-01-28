Ashok Leyland partners with Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank for providing Vehicle Finance facilities in Haryana

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28th January, 2025: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank to enter into a strategic vehicle financing partnership for its customers. This MoU will enable both Ashok Leyland and Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank to offer customized financial solutions to the customers.



The MoU was signed by Mr. Viplav Shah, Head - LCV Business, Ashok Leyland and Mr. Mithilesh Kumar Jha, General Manager, Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank in the presence of Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Dhupar, Chairman, Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank. Under this partnership, Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank will be able to provide end to end financial solutions to the customers of Ashok Leyland. The partnership will focus on meeting customer needs by providing vehicle loans with convenient monthly repayment plans tailored to their preferences.



Mr. Viplav Shah, Head - LCV Business, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland is delighted to collaborate with Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank to offer our customers highly attractive financing solutions. This strategic partnership not only strengthens our market presence but also reinforces our commitment to innovation and customer success. With cutting-edge technology and industry-leading total cost of ownership, our products are designed to drive profitability and value for our customers. We remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver exceptional experiences and building long lasting relationships.”



Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Dhupar, Chairman, Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank said, “Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank is pleased to partner with Ashok Leyland to offer seamless vehicle financing solutions. This association reflects our dedication to serving the diverse financial needs of commercial vehicle customers. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to extend our reach and provide tailored financing options to support the growth of businesses in the commercial vehicle segment in the state.”



Ashok Leyland today offers a comprehensive range of trucks and buses to meet the full spectrum of commercial vehicle needs, from intercity light commercial vehicles to long-haul trucks and a wide variety of buses. Ashok Leyland’s vehicles ensure safe transport and driver-friendly options. As a pioneer in technological innovations within the truck and bus segment, Ashok Leyland is fully equipped with a range of buses powered by alternative fuels, dedicated to reducing pollution and promoting an eco-friendly transport system in India.



Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank (SHGB), established under the Regional Rural Bank Act, 1976, operates under the sponsorship of Punjab National Bank with its head office in Rohtak, Haryana. Serving all 22 districts of Haryana through 686 branches and 11 regional offices, SHGB promotes financial inclusion and rural development. Offering savings, loans, and insurance, the bank supports farmers, small businesses, and rural entrepreneurs. With impeccable credit quality and 0% Net NPA, SHGB thrives on innovative, customer-focused banking solutions, fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in rural Haryana.







