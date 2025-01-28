Falcon Mechanical Group's precision engineering powers UAE's most advanced satellite, MBZ-SAT

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Dubai, UAE – January xx, 2025: The successful launch of MBZ-SAT, the most advanced Earth observation satellite developed by the UAE, marks a defining moment for the nation's burgeoning space programme. This milestone is a testament to the UAE's ambitions in space exploration and a shining example of the "Make It In The Emirates" initiative championed by the UAE government.

Falcon Mechanical Group, a leading UAE-based precision engineering firm, was one of several companies that played pivotal roles in the MBZ-SAT project by supplying 90% of the mechanical subsystems used in the satellite. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) collaborated with Falcon and other local entities, demonstrating how homegrown companies contribute to prestigious international-standard projects. This partnership underscores the UAE's commitment to fostering innovation, self-reliance, and excellence within the country.

Mr. Rejin Jose Kurian, Managing Director of the Falcon Group of Companies, said, "We are honoured to have partnered with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre on the MBZ-SAT project. This collaboration is a prime example of the UAE's 'Made in UAE' initiative, where local companies like ours are empowered to contribute to groundbreaking achievements. Working on such a prestigious project was an invaluable learning experience for our team, further sharpening our expertise and broadening our vision."

Falcon Mechanical Group's contributions to MBZ-SAT included producing 2,520 precision-engineered components, from mainframe structures to intricate electrical circuit boxes. Each piece was meticulously designed and manufactured to meet the stringent astronautical standards required for space missions. These achievements highlight Falcon's role as a key enabler of the UAE's ambitions to position itself as a global leader in space exploration.

The collaboration between MBRSC and Falcon Mechanical Group has been instrumental in advancing local innovation. It reflects the UAE government's strategy to nurture homegrown talent and technological capabilities. Mr. Rejin added, "Space exploration is not just about reaching beyond our planet; it is about inspiring future generations, fostering technological advancement, and proving what's possible through collaboration and vision."

The journey was not without challenges. Developing components to astronautical-grade precision required Falcon's team to innovate continuously and develop proprietary techniques for working with specialised materials like aluminium alloy and titanium. The experience provided valuable insights that have fortified the company's capabilities in precision engineering, ensuring readiness for future projects.

Falcon's success in contributing to MBZ-SAT is a testament to the dedication and expertise of its team. Supervisors, programmers, operators, and coating specialists collectively ensured precision and quality at every stage of manufacturing. Their efforts exemplify how teamwork and expertise drive technological excellence.

Since its establishment in 2012, Falcon Mechanical Group has transitioned from providing repair and maintenance services for aerospace components to becoming a key player in aerospace manufacturing. The company's initial partnership with the Emirates Institute for Advanced Science and Technology (EIAST), now MBRSC, laid the foundation for its current success.

According to Mr. Rejin Kumar, Innovations Head at Falcon Mechanical Group, the company’s journey from a humble beginning to a leader in aerospace manufacturing is rooted in a culture of continuous improvement. "Our team embraced the principles of 5S and Lean methodologies early on," Kumar explained. "This approach fostered a disciplined, organised, and efficient work environment, enabling our employees to upskill and refine their craft continuously."

Over the years, Falcon has expanded its capabilities by investing in cutting-edge technologies and processes, enabling it to meet the rigorous demands of space exploration. By applying these principles—sorting, setting in order, shining, standardising, and sustaining—Falcon's workforce developed the precision and expertise needed to tackle increasingly complex projects, culminating in their significant contributions to the MBZ-SAT launch. Today, it serves diverse sectors, including aerospace, defence, oil & gas, and industrial manufacturing, building a reputation as a trusted partner regionally and globally.

"Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of precision engineering and contributing to the UAE's mission to explore and innovate," said Mr. Rejin. "The MBZ-SAT project has not only been a source of immense pride but also a stepping stone for Falcon Mechanical Group to play an even bigger role in future endeavours that will shape the UAE's technological landscape."





