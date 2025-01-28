Statement by H.E. Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) E. Al Kaabi:

The ‘Year of Community’ fosters the values of cooperation and strengthens the bonds among community members.



H.E. Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), emphasised the unwavering support and care provided to the UAE community under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, who prioritises the welfare of both citizens and residents to attain social stability and enhance human values and unity. This commitment reflects His Highness’s dedication to nurturing strong social bonds and building a cohesive society prepared to overcome challenges and achieve a brighter future.



Commenting on H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community,’ H.E. Ali Al Kaabi said, “This initiative underscores His Highness’s focus on nurturing collaboration and community engagement, and stronger relationships among community members. It seeks to achieve noble objectives that serve both the nation and its people, ensuring family stability and societal harmony, which are essential pillars for creating a resilient and thriving community.”



H.E. Al Kaabi added, “The UAE President’s declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of the Community’ aligns with FDF’s strategy to support family stability and social cohesion among all community members. It also embodies the vision and aspirations of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation,’ President of the General Women's Union (GWU), Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood. Her Highness remains committed to empowering UAE families, upholding social values, and promoting sustainable development through ambitious programs and effective initiatives that benefit the entire community. These efforts aim to ensure stability, welfare, and development of unity and connection.”



Expressing his optimism for the ‘Year of Community’ initiative, H.E. said, “The FDF is dedicated to achieving its goals by collaborating with partner organisations. By implementing creative community initiatives, these efforts aim to enhance the quality of life and address the community’s needs.” H.E. Al Kaabi also highlighted the Foundation’s ongoing work to uphold human and social values, strengthen family stability, and lay the foundation for a sustainable and promising future for generations to come.







MENAFN28012025003685011158ID1109138621