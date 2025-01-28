Statement by H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) .E. Al Rumaithi:

‘The Year of Community’ a humanitarian message and an inspiring national initiative



Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), underscored that ‘The Year of Community’ embodies the core values of cooperation, solidarity, and unity that define Emirati society. H.E. described it as a call for collective action and a testament to the nation’s humanitarian spirit, focused on uniting efforts to build a progressive model that positively impacts the community. The community remains the cornerstone of the UAE’s vision and the driving force behind its advancement across various sectors and levels.



Commenting on the declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’ by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dubai, Her Excellency said, “This inspiring national initiative strengthens the social fabric and exemplifies the President’s vision of promoting peaceful coexistence among all community members. It promotes collective action and encourages active community participation, creating a vibrant environment built on mutual understanding and positive collaboration to maintain stability and unity within the community.”



H.E. Al Rumaithi highlighted the importance of the ‘Year of Community,’ launched under the slogan ‘Hand in Hand,’ in promoting collaboration, shared responsibility, and authentic principles, while fostering optimism for a brighter future. H.E. affirmed the commitment of the FDF - under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation,’ President of the General Women's Union (GWU), Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, to actively support the President’s declaration through its ongoing efforts to achieve its noble objectives of serving families and society. “The FDF will actively contribute to the initiative through innovative programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing family stability and social cohesion. These efforts reflect the Foundation’s dedication to building a united and cooperative society where everyone contributes to creating a prosperous present and a bright, sustainable future for all members of the nation,” H.E. Al Rumaithi added.







