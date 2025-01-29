Hamas To Release Three Israeli, Five Thai Hostages: Israeli Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Jan 30 (IANS) Israel has received a list of hostages expected to be released from Hamas captivity in Gaza on Thursday, including three Israeli and five Thai nationals, Israeli sources said.

The list was delivered to mediators by the Palestinian armed group ahead of the expected release of a third batch of hostages, Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The office said Israel "accepts" the list, which includes civilian female Arbel Yehud, 29, female soldier Agam Berger, 19, and civilian male Gadi Mozes, 80, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported that apart from the three Israeli hostages, five Thai nationals, who worked in agriculture in southern Israel and were kidnapped by Hamas in the attack on October 7, 2023, would also be released on Thursday.

Netanyahu's office did not comment on the Thai hostages.

According to Israeli figures, 10 foreign nationals are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, including eight Thais, a Nepali, and a Tanzanian, with at least three of them presumed dead.

The upcoming release is separate from the ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19, ending more than 15 months of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

It followed a dispute after Hamas released four female soldiers on Saturday, prompting Israel to accuse the group of violating the deal, under which Yehud was supposed to be freed before the soldiers. In response, Israel refused to withdraw forces from the Netzarim Corridor that separates Gaza's north and south.

The dispute was resolved through Qatari mediation. Hamas agreed to release Yehud, Berger, and another hostage on Thursday, ahead of the next scheduled release of three more Israeli captives on Saturday. Israel then approved the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza on Monday morning.