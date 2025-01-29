News Analysis: Trump's Remarks On Relocating Palestinians To Put Mideast Peace At Risk: Arab Experts

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) by Mahmoud Fouly

CAIRO, Jan 30 (NNN-XINHUA) – U.S. President, Donald Trump's recent remarks on Palestinians have sparked strong rejection across the Arab world, with experts warning of their grave implications for regional peace and stability.

Trump suggested Saturday, relocating over a million Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries“where they can, maybe live in peace for a change,” a plan unequivocally rejected by Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, and the Arab League comprising all 22 Arab states.

His remarks came, after the Israeli and Hamas began implementing a ceasefire agreement on Jan 19, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, halting deadly fighting that had lasted for over 15 months.

Many Arab experts believed that Trump's proposal limits chances for Middle East peace, derails the two-state solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and intensifies tensions in a region already plagued by crises.

Ahmed Kandil, head of the international studies unit, at Cairo-based Al-Ahram Centre for Political and Strategic Studies, said, such U.S. ideas ignore the root cause of the conflict, referring to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.

“The insistence of Trump's administration on not addressing the root causes of the Palestinian issue, will only prolong and complicate the crisis and spread chaos in the region,” the Egyptian expert told Xinhua.

Kandil stressed that, the solution lies in the UN resolutions that affirm the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, warning of the consequences of Washington's“blind support” for Tel Aviv.

He further criticised Trump's idea of relocating Palestinians to neighbouring countries as“absurd and illogical.”

“It is unreasonable to expect these countries to shoulder the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, in favour of the Israeli regime's far-right movement,” Kandil said, warning that, such an absurd U.S. approach, undermines any prospects for lasting peace.

Given the region's control of the Suez Canal, a vital route for international trade, and its role as a major oil exporter,“any chaos or instability in this region will negatively impact U.S. interests, the interests of its European allies, and the global economy,” according to Kandil.

For his part, former Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt, Barakat Al-Farra, told Xinhua that, Trump's ludicrous proposal“adds fuel to the fire” in a vulnerable region, suffering from chaos in several spots, including Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria, among others.

“When the United States, the world's supposedly 'greatest power,' puts forward such a ridiculous proposal, it only complicates the problems and worsens the situation, in the volatile Middle East region,” he said, stressing that, the U.S. complete bias towards the Israeli regime, harms regional peace, security, and stability, as well as, the U.S. interests in the region.

“The consequences will be dire, if the U.S. insists on holding onto this absurd vision,” Farra said.

The resilience of Palestinians in the face of adversity has been on full display, as hundreds of thousands of internally displaced residents have recently returned to their homes in northern Gaza, even though those homes have been reduced to rubble during the conflict, that has left over 47,000 Palestinians dead since Oct 7, 2023, according to Gaza's health authorities.

This remarkable scene of throngs of Palestinians walking back home sends“a powerful message” about their determination to stay on their land, and rejection of any displacement attempts.

The former Palestinian diplomat continued that, the relocation proposal, coming from a so-called“Mideast peace sponsor,” is“entirely unacceptable – both in form and substance – not only to Palestinians, but to the entire Arab world,” noting that, it was also rejected by many European, Asian, and Latin American countries, as well as, Canada and Australia.

Al-Farra's view was echoed by Egyptian political science professor, Tarek Fahmy, who saw that, the return of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza“practically demonstrates their rejection of the idea of displacement.”

Fahmy highlighted the necessity of bringing the issue to the international arena, noting that Gaza evacuation is regionally and internationally rejected.

“It seems that Trump, instead of calming the conflict in the Middle East, is further, deliberately exacerbating tensions in the region,” said the Egyptian professor.– NNN-XINHUA