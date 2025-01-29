Donald Trump Signs Laken Riley Act, Says He'll Send 'Worst Criminal Aliens' To Guantanamo

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald signed the Laken Riley Act into law on Wednesday, giving authorities more power to deport illegal immigrants in the US who have been accused of crimes.

While signing Laken Riley Act, Donald Trump also announced that his administration planned to send the“worst criminal aliens” to a detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The bipartisan act, the first piece of legislation approved during Trump's second term, was named for Riley, a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student who was slain last year by a Venezuelan man in the US illegally.

Telling the audience who Laken Riley was, Trump said,“She was a light of warmth and kindness." Riley's parents and sister were present at the ceremony.“It's a tremendous tribute to your daughter what's taking place today, that's all I can say. It's so sad we have to be doing it," he said.

He said, "Under the law I am signing today, the Department of Homeland Security will be required to detain all illegal aliens who had been arrested for graft, burglary, shoplifting, assaulting a police officer, murder or any crime that results in death or serious injury..." he said.

Trump promised to drastically increase deportations, but he also said at the signing that some of the people being sent back to their home countries couldn't be counted on to stay there.

“We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal aliens threatening the American people,” the US president said.

“Some of them are so bad that we don't even trust the countries to hold them because we don't want them coming back, so we're gonna send 'em out to Guantanamo,” Trump said. He said that he'd direct federal officials to get facilities in Cuba ready to receive immigrant criminals.