Ukraine, Brazil Consider Establishing Cooperation In Bioethanol Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Brazil have a lot in common, similar economies, and thus, it is necessary to strengthen cooperation, especially in and trade.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval at a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Ukraine Rafael de Mello Vidal, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the ministry's press service .

According to Koval, bioethanol production and deep processing are among the ministry's priorities, and Brazil is a global leader in such production.

“For Ukraine, your experience of using bioethanol as fuel for agricultural machinery and cars will be very valuable, so that our bioethanol producers could use Brazilian technologies. Bioethanol can become the main product for a new era of cooperation between Ukraine and Brazil,” Koval emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian envoy mentioned that Ukraine is a strong partner in strengthening global food security. Hence, the Brazilian side is ready to consider cooperation in bioethanol production.

A reminder that Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Deputy Minister Taras Vysotskyi stated earlier that Ukraine could potentially produce up to 10 billion cubic meters of biogas per annum , but this would require multibillion investments.

Photo: gov