More Than A Vacation Home: Four Seasons Expands Global Portfolio Of Luxury Villa & Residence Rentals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "With an ever-expanding luxury rental market, Four Seasons Villa & Residence Rentals perfectly meet the growing demand for personalized, flexible accommodations," says Marc Speichert , Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons. "Offering privacy, the comfort of a home-away-from-home, and the freedom for longer, immersive stays - all with the unmatched service of Four Seasons - our luxury rentals provide an ideal balance of seclusion and connection. Whether set-jetting in Koh Samui, gathering for a family reunion in Vail, or that long-awaited friends' getaway in London, our guests can create lifelong memories in some of the world's most sought-after destinations."

This year, Four Seasons will introduce new Villa & Residence Rentals in historic Cartagena, Colombia within a collection of revitalized landmarks dating to the 16th century. In 2026, Four Seasons will debut Villa & Residence Rentals on Florida's Gulf Coast, a beloved beachfront resort in Naples, and introduce a sustainable luxury property in the Dominican Republic at Tropicalia. In 2027, Belize will be added to the portfolio of Villa & Residence Rentals on the private island of Caye Chapel, located next to the Belize Barrier Reef, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Explore and Rediscover Mexico This Spring Break

Among the newest Four Seasons Villa & Residence Rentals, travellers can choose from a sun-soaked getaway in Los Cabos or Tamarindo, Mexico. All residences offer guests the opportunity to enjoy the very best of living, hosting, and vacationing across diverse destinations.

Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas has introduced expansive new villas with private pools in a waterfront paradise that boasts the largest swimmable beach in the region and an on-site marina. Perfect for entertaining, the oasis five-bedroom villa features open terraces and an outdoor grill, while the sunset five-bedroom villa includes a hot tub, fire pit and state-of-the-art audio system. For seamless indoor-outdoor living, the six-bedroom villa features ocean views with a large private pool, ideal for family retreats and group getaways.

Casa Piedra at Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México offers a four-bedroom beach house that blends ocean-view serenity with the natural beauty of the surrounding nature reserve. Casa Tesoro at Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico offers a one-of-a-kind seven-bedroom residence rental perched dramatically on an oceanfront cliff with expansive outdoor terraces, and an infinity pool looking out into the Pacific. New villas and several expansions are set to debut at the newly-opened Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol this year, offering a blend of heritage and luxury in a modern hacienda-style village setting.

When Only a Private Island or Idyllic Vineyard Will Do

For the ultimate in privacy and exclusivity, an entire tropical island located within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve awaits at Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah . With a central beach house and two spectacular pool villas , an overwater spa sanctuary, dive centre and dedicated 19 metre (62 foot) yacht, and a full team of Four Seasons staff ready to cater to every whim, up to 20 guests can create their dream vacation together.

Step onto the postcard-perfect sands of the Indian Ocean at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island, where aquatic adventures and private boat charters to explore hidden reefs and secluded bays await. Ultra-spacious and family-style villas range from a two-bedroom home with a tropical garden and personal kayaks at the beach, to a five-bedroom residence villa for up to 10 guests, featuring open-air living and dining spaces leading to a private pool and garden.

Indulge in an extraordinary wine country experience at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley , highlighted by Michelin-starred dining at Auro and tastings at the on-site Elusa Winery. Among the vacation rentals available, guests can enjoy sweeping vineyard views from a three-bedroom residential villa featuring farmhouse-chic décor, or enjoy personalized wine pairings by expert in-house sommeliers.

Built for Lasting Memories

At Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies , choose from more than 40 expansive residences with private pools, or take over one of six residential neighbourhoods. The four-bedroom Mahogany Hill Estate, for example, includes a stunning infinity edge pool with adjacent hot tub and its own barbecue pavilion with a full outdoor kitchen and dining table for up to 12 to gather round.

Experience indoor-outdoor tropical living at Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica . Villa Rental options include the two-bedroom Canopy Villa, a cozy setting for romance with sunset views over the Pacific, or the Casa Las Olas six-bedroom residence designed for multi-generational families and featuring views over the turquoise waters of Virador Beach. This bi-level home boasts a children's room with bunk beds and reading nooks, a state-of-the-art media room, a gym, a 100-foot (30 metre) swimming pool, and a sunken tropical courtyard.

Beachfront Living

Step into the world of HBO's The White Lotus with a set-jetting adventure amid lush tropical forests at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui . Secluded hillside villas include a four-bedroom residence villa featuring two infinity pools, a sunken dining table, and a massage pavilion. Enjoy personalized service from mae baans (personal residential assistants), in-residence chefs, and private tastings at Asia's first rum vault.

Experience an elevated beach retreat at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida , offering sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay through floor-to-ceiling windows. Guests can choose among sophisticated residences, such as the Marybelle penthouse suite with 360 views for both sunrise and sunset, and enjoy direct beachfront access with a four-legged companion, as pet-friendly accommodations ensure no family member is left behind.

Discover Caribbean living at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla , where the indoor-outdoor lifestyle includes private pools, al fresco showers and direct beach access. Enjoy ocean views from a host of vacation rentals, ranging from a romantic one-bedroom residence to a four-bedroom villa featuring a private sundeck for family and group gatherings.

Alpine Residences with Majestic Mountain Views

Adventure meets relaxation during a mountain retreat at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole , surrounded by some of America's most rugged peaks, advanced ski runs and wildlife in the heart of the Grand Tetons. The Rendezvous Residence offers direct ski-in/ski-out access, and a soaring living room with two-storey windows framing Insta-worthy mountain views. Just steps from world-class slopes, it offers the ideal setting for shared outdoor exploits to be relived après-ski around the fire in one's private accommodation, or while soaking in one of the heated outdoor pools.

Retreat into an oasis of leisure at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail after a day spent on the slopes. With its large, loft-like living and dining space opening onto a fully furnished terrace with fire pit and barbecue, the Windows six-bedroom residence is a heartwarming choice for multi-generational families or groups of friends. Guests can also discover The Chalet, a newly renovated guest-only ski lounge and concierge, and dine at the just-opened Tavernetta Vail.

Embrace the beauty of the mountains year-round at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler after a day of snowboarding, alpine skiing or strolling the Village. Indulge in a hot crock-pot meal that awaits upon return, and relax in the four-bedroom plus den residence featuring panoramic views of Blackcomb Mountain.

Cultural Icons

Step back in time in the heart of historic Kyoto at Shakusui-en, the treasured 12th-century pond garden at Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto . Experience authentic Japanese living in the one-bedroom dining residence , which features a custom-crafted tatami dining room with warm wood accents.

Discover the best of London during a stay at Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge , where solo travellers can settle into the one-bedroom hotel residence featuring historic touches, or return to the comfort of the skyline penthouse with views of Tower Bridge and the Tower of London from a wraparound rooftop terrace. After a day of exploration, enjoy Michelin-starred dining with exceptional French cuisine at La Dame de Pic London.

About Four Seasons Villa & Residence Rentals

With a collection of more than 900 villas and residences in 32 of the most sought-after destinations in the world, there are villas and residences to cater to every lifestyle and every occasion. Villas are extraordinary stand-alone homes with breathtaking views and private pools, either as part of a community of homes or secluded for ultimate privacy and exclusivity. Residences are seamlessly integrated into Four Seasons hotels and resorts, offering easy access to hotel amenities such as restaurants, bars, spas and kids clubs.

As with all Four Seasons properties, each villa and residence rental is meticulously designed to reflect the surrounding destination in luxurious style. With spacious indoor and outdoor living areas including private pools, gourmet kitchens, plenty of room for friends and families to gather around the table, and up to seven bedrooms, guests enjoy Four Seasons signature services such as dedicated residential teams, personal concierge assistance, private chefs, grocery stocking, and so much more.

