Israeli military detains 25 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, at least 25 Palestinians were detained during new Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups. The raids targeted various locations, including East Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus, Tulkarem, and Ramallah. The Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society confirmed that former prisoners were among those detained. These are part of ongoing Israeli military operations in the region.



The raids occurred as the Israeli continued its military operation in Jenin for the eighth consecutive day, which later expanded to Tulkarem. The operation has resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people and left 50 others injured. This marks the latest escalation in the Israeli army’s actions in the West Bank, which have intensified since the beginning of the war on Gaza in October 2023.



According to Palestinian figures, the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since October 2023 has now exceeded 14,300. This figure includes individuals who were arrested and later released but does not account for the thousands of arrests in the Gaza Strip. In addition to military raids, Palestinians in the West Bank have faced violent attacks by illegal Israeli settlers.



As of July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian land is illegal, urging the evacuation of all Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. This decision comes amidst rising tensions and casualties in the region, with over 880 Palestinians killed and more than 6,700 others injured by Israeli forces since the start of the conflict

