Albanian Prime Minister denies report of Albania accepting Palestinian refugees

(MENAFN) Albanian Prime Edi Rama denied a report by Israeli media claiming that his had discussed with the US administration the possibility of accepting up to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza. Rama strongly rejected the claim, calling it "absolutely not true" and describing it as one of the many instances of fake news circulating. He emphasized that he had not heard anything like this and dismissed the report as false.



Rama expressed his respect and solidarity for the people of Gaza, who he said had been "dehumanized" by the Hamas and were enduring immense suffering amid the ongoing conflict. However, he clarified that Albania had not been asked by any party to accept refugees from Gaza and that the country could not consider taking on such responsibility. He made it clear that Albania was not in a position to do more than other European nations in addressing the issue.



The Albanian Prime Minister also reaffirmed Albania’s strong ties with countries like Israel, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, as well as with the Palestinian people, whose state Albania recognized many years ago. He stressed that Albania, as a European country, was not located in the Middle East and therefore could not play a larger role in the situation.



Rama concluded by expressing his hope that the Palestinian people would have the opportunity to live freely in their own state under democratic rule, and that Hamas would no longer pose a threat to Israel or to the Palestinians themselves.

