US First Lady Melania Trump's Official Portrait REVEALED Netizens Cheer 'Some Class Back In The White House'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US News: First Lady Melania Trump's Official White House Portrait was released on Monday. According to BBC, this official portrait was taken only a day after her husband, US President Donald was sworn in. The portrait has been clicked by Régine Mahaux at The White House.

The 54-year-old Melania Trump 's second portrait as First Lady features her in grayscale, wearing a fitted black suit as she stands with her hands on a tabletop. The Washington Monument is visible in the background through a window.

The photo shows Melania Trump resting her hands on a reflective table in the Yellow Oval Room.

The portrait of Melania Trump was captured by Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux, who has been documenting the Trump family for over 20 years. Mahaux also photographed Melania Trump's official portrait in 2017 during her husband's first term in office.

Take a look at Melania Trump's Official Portrait

This year's portrait is quite different from her last.

Melania's 2017 portrait features her in full color with a small smile on her face, standing with her arms crossed against a blue background in the White House.

Melania Trump has reportedly been 'preparing intensively' for her return to the White House, including by studying foreign affairs, CNN reported earlier this month.

Comparing Melania Trump 's official portrait to US First Ladies before her, BBC described that this portrait was "staying a little mysterious, a little enigmatic, and a little inscrutable." The news media outlet also quoted a photography expert saying, "If previous first ladies such as Michelle Obama and Jill Biden made accessibility their brand, in her official portrait, Melania remains enigmatic."

Another expert told BBC, "The rhyming of her (Melania Trump) body with this well-known obelisk (Washington Monument), a symbol of the power invested in the first presidency, is striking."