Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Partners With Biotwin To Pilot Virtual Human Twin Technology In Breast Cancer Screening

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) BioTwin, a cutting-edge Canadian digital startup that is part of Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, has established a partnership at Arab Health 2025 with Cleveland Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 Group, to pilot its innovative virtual human twin for breast cancer screening.

BioTwin's virtual twin leverages advanced data analytics, machine learning, and biological biomarkers to create comprehensive digital replicas of individual patients. These dynamic and personalised virtual twins enable monitoring and early detection of diseases, such as breast cancer, by identifying subtle changes in the virtual twin that correlate with the disease's profile, potentially signifying its onset. BioTwin's partnership with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi aims to validate this cutting-edge technology which is currently in its trial phase by creating unique patient profiles for breast cancer screening, marking a significant step forward in healthcare innovation in the UAE and globally.

Dr Rafal Iskanderian, Staff Physician, General Surgery, Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said:“Our partnership represents a significant leap forward in breast cancer screening. It aligns with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's commitment to advancing cancer care in the region by deploying the latest innovations in health-tech, supported by clinical research, global expertise, and state-of-the-art facilities. By leveraging virtual twin technology, we aim to enhance early detection capabilities, potentially saving lives and improving patient outcomes. We are bringing the future right forward here close to home.”





Louis-Philippe Noel, founder and CEO of BioTwin, said:“Our partnership with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks a pivotal moment for BioTwin. By combining our virtual twin technology with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's expertise, we're poised to revolutionise breast cancer screening and make a real difference in healthcare.”

BioTwin is part of the Microsoft Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact initiative, which supports entrepreneurs committed to solving the world's most pressing challenges through access to training, mentorship, Azure credits, and partnership opportunities. The pilot project, which will run on Microsoft Azure, underscores Microsoft's commitment to advancing healthcare technologies and its support for innovative startups.

Dr David Rhew, Vice President and Global Chief Medical Officer, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences, said:“This collaboration exemplifies the power of innovative startups working alongside established healthcare leaders. Through Microsoft Azure, we're helping to accelerate the development and validation of technologies that will lead to better experiences and outcomes in healthcare.”

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said:“We are proud of Hub71 startups and their ability to forge impactful partnerships that drive business growth and scalability. This collaboration underscores Abu Dhabi's vast potential as a launchpad for startup success, particularly in the healthcare sector, which remains a key economic priority for both the UAE capital and the nation.”

This partnership highlights Hub71's role in attracting high-growth tech startups to Abu Dhabi, facilitating valuable access to the market and creating collaborative opportunities with leading corporations and government institutions. Hub71 reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as the MENA region's fastest-growing startup ecosystem, with a burgeoning HealthTech sector.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has previously approved BioTwin's technology for research purposes, paving the way for this innovative pilot project.