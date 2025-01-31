Exceptional Rate Of Capacity Enhancement Witnessed In Ports Sector: Sonowal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Praising Prime Narendra Modi, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said as a result of the transformational initiatives initiated by the PM in the Sector, an exceptional rate of capacity enhancement in ports has been witnessed.

He said: "Gratified to see of Ports & Waterways trailblazing at the forefront among Infra Ministries with a remarkable 76 per cent capital expenditure upto November, 2024 for FY 25(BE) as per Economic Survey 2024-25, in line with the thrust given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Sarbananda Sonowal further added: "As a result of the transformational initiatives initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Ports Sector, happy to witness an exceptional rate of Capacity Enhancement in Ports from 3 MTPA during April-November (FY 24) to 21 MTPA during the same period this FY as per Economic Survey 2024-25. The report factually establishes - beyond any doubt - how PM Modi-led government has transformed India's Marine Sector in a top global force to reckon with."

An official release read: "Some of the key highlights from the Economic Survey 2024-25 on the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways included that the ministry is in full sail on progress in capital expenditure among infrastructure sectors, says Economy Survey 2024-25. Ministry of Ports Shipping & Waterways trailblazes at the forefront among Infra Ministries with remarkable 76 per cent capital expenditure up to November last year for the previous financial year.

"An exceptional rate of growth of Capacity Enhancement in Ports from 3 MTPA during Apr-Nov (FY 24) to 21 MTPA during the same period this Financial year, mentioned the Economic Survey along with tremendous improvement in reduction of average container turnaround time in major ports”, it added.

Earlier, Sonowal highlighted milestones achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, particularly in the maritime sector.

“Under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, the year 2024 was a landmark for India's maritime ambitions,” he said.

“From laying the foundation of the country's 13th and largest major port to opening new global trade routes, we took significant strides to establish India among the top 10 maritime nations in the world.”