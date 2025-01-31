Tripura Demanded 20Pc Devolution Of Taxes In Forests And Ecology Category: CM Saha

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Jan 31 (IANS) Tripura has 73 per cent reserve forest cover and absorbs a large quantity of carbon from the atmosphere, Tripura Chief Manik Saha said, adding that keeping this in mind, the state has sought 20 per cent devolution of taxes in the forests and ecology category to the 16th Finance Commission, which is now visiting the state.

The 16th Finance Commission headed by its Chairman Arvind Panagariya arrived in Tripura on Wednesday on a four-day visit to the state and held a series of meetings with the Tripura council of ministers headed by the Chief Minister.

The Commission also held a series of meetings with Panchayat Raj institutions, urban local bodies, representatives of the Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), leaders of various political parties, and representatives of trade, commerce, and industry bodies.

The state government and all the political parties and stakeholders gave separate memoranda to the commission demanding more financial allocations.

While talking to the media on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the state has 73 per cent reserve forest cover, and has less plain land.

“We could not bring big industries to the state due to non-availability of adequate plain and non-forest lands. So, we have demanded that since we can absorb huge amounts of carbon in view of the vast forest land, we have sought 20 per cent devolution of taxes on the forests and ecology category,” Saha said.

Saying that the Finance Commission is satisfied with the state's performance, he informed that various issues were discussed for the welfare of the people, including the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission for the government employees.

“We also raised the issue of Rs 15,000 crore loss suffered by the state due to severe floods last year. Along with this, key matters such as infrastructure development were discussed. We have placed all our concerns before them, and they have acknowledged the financial discipline maintained by Tripura,” said Saha.

The commission would provide necessary guidance, and they have expressed satisfaction with the presentation of the state government, he stated.

The Chief Minister did not express his opinions about the direct fund allocation to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), now governed by BJP's ally Tipra Motha Party.

“The Tripura government has to be there first. If the government is there, only then can we give funds to others,” he said.

Saha reiterated that discussions with the 16th Finance Commission covered issues concerning all sections of society, including common people, workers, and government employees.

“We are working towards the goal of inclusive development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the vision of a Vikshit Bharat, and we are committed to building a developed Tripura by 2047,” he added.