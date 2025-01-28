British newspaper reports Trump removed security protections for three senior officials from his first administration

(MENAFN) The British newspaper The Guardian reported that former US President Donald removed security protections for three senior officials from his first administration who were threatened by Iran. The officials—former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former aide Brian Hook, and former National Security Adviser John Bolton—were granted protection by President Joe Biden’s administration after credible intelligence indicated that they were at risk of assassination by Iranian agents.



The threats stemmed from the Trump administration’s actions, particularly the drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in early 2020, with Iran allegedly seeking retribution. Despite the ongoing threat, the Biden administration informed Trump that the danger to these officials remained.



Bolton told the New York Times that as of late last week, multiple government representatives and agencies had confirmed that the threat level for the trio had not changed. However, on Tuesday, Trump unexpectedly revoked their security protections, leaving them vulnerable to Iranian agents, according to the newspaper.



The Guardian questioned the rationale behind this decision, suggesting that Trump’s actions were motivated by a desire to punish those who were more loyal to America than to him. Pompeo had previously warned conservative leaders in 2023 about the dangers of "celebrity leaders" with "fragile egos," while Hook was involved in the Republican foreign policy establishment, and Bolton had become a vocal critic of Trump. The report concluded by noting that Trump’s tactics not only sought revenge but also aimed to intimidate his critics, discouraging them from challenging or discussing his actions publicly.

