5-Member Team To Probe Jaundice Outbreak In South Kashmir's Anantnag
Date
1/28/2025 6:14:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo
Srinagar- government medical college Anantnag has formed a five-member probe team after 27 individuals, mostly children, were found positive for jaundice in the Gotligund village in South Kashmir district.
According to an order, the probe will look into the possible source, preventive and control measures.
The team has been directed to visit to village and submit action plan to principal GMC Anantnag by end of this month. It has also been directed to provide necessary health care interventions to affected people.
The team will be headed by Dr Mahbooba Rasool, associate professor, community medicine GMC Srinagar, while Dr Abiroo Jan, associate professor microbiology, Dr Irfan Gul associate professor general medicine, Dr Asif Aziz, consultant pediatrics and Aijaz Ahmad, health educator (UHTC Brakpora) will be its members.
