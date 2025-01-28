Kuwait Concludes Three-Day Cultural Conf. With Significant Regional Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- A three-day Culture, Art, and Literature Conference, organized by the Youth Public Authority, concluded on Tuesday, featuring numerous workshops, panel discussions, and working sessions with notable participation from Gulf and Arab delegates.

Acting Deputy General Director of Youth Public Authority, Abdullah Al-Adwani emphasized the conference's significance in fostering joint Gulf and Arab youth collaboration across various fields.

He also noted that the event provided young intellectuals, writers, and artists with valuable opportunities to gain expertise in their respective areas.

Al-Adwani highlighted that the conference shed light on Kuwait's leading role in the Arab cultural, literary and artistic spheres, and that participating delegations were also given a platform to showcase their countries' achievements in these fields through video presentations.

He added that the event's organizing committee enabled Arab youth to share their experiences and inspiring success stories in the fields of culture, art, and literature through workshops and working sessions.

To prepare for the conference, a joint committee was established, including state institutions and civil society organizations, to curate the most impactful content and activities that cater to Arab youth interested in these fields.

The committee included representatives from the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters, Kuwait University, the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, and the Kuwaiti Writers Association, whose work received positive feedback from the participating delegations.

Al-Adwani extended his gratitude to Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, for his support of the organizing committee, and also thanked all participating delegations for their active involvement, which contributed to the event's success.

The event concluded with a ceremony honoring the participating delegations and a tour of the Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center to introduce visitors to Kuwait's cultural landmarks. (end)

