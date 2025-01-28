African Heads Of State Energy Summit Kicks Off In Dar Es Salaam

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- The African Heads of State's Summit kicked off on Tuesday in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam, titled "Lighting Up Africa: The Transformative Power of Mission 300."

The summit brings together heads of state and governments, regional and international banks, private sector partners, as well as experts, civil society organizations, and members of the academic community to discuss sustainable solutions for achieving a comprehensive and secure energy transition.

The summit aims to promote the "Mission 300" initiative, by the African Development Bank Group in cooperation with the African Union.

The initiative seeks to provide energy to 300 million people in Africa by 2030, contributing to overcoming the continent's energy crisis affecting around 600 million people.

The summit's will conclude with the signing of "Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration," in which African leaders commit to directing private investment to energy projects, expanding access to energy, and enhancing the use of renewable energy sources.

Additionally, national plans will be presented to support regional electricity integration, develop solar energy networks, and promote small-scale networks to ensure efficient and sustainable energy supply to remote areas. (end)

