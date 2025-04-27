IEA Hails Saur 8 As Independence Day

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned the Saur 7 coup and the subsequent Soviet invasion, while celebrating Saur 8 as independence day.

In a statement, the interim government called for unity among Afghans and reaffirmed its commitment to a stable Afghanistan governed by an Islamic system.

On the 7th of Saur, 1357 (April 27, 1978), the People's Democratic Party of Afghanistan (PDPA) overthrew the republican government of President Mohammad Daud Khan.

Subsequently, widespread resistance erupted across Afghanistan, culminating in the Soviet intervention on January 6, 1980 to bolster the communist regime.

After years of fierce resistance, Soviet forces withdrew on February 16, 1989. On the 8th of Saur 1371 (April 28, 1992), the Mujahideen toppled the government of Dr. Najibullah and seized power.

However, divisions among Mujahideen, along with involvement from Najibullah's former generals and militias, sparked prolonged civil conflict.

The statement said:“IEA condemns the coup of Saur 7 and the ensuing communist aggression against Afghanistan, hailing Saur 8 as a historic day of our nation's independence and pride.”

The statement noted the Afghan people were jubilant, believing they had finally achieved the fruits of a 14-year jihad and would live peacefully under freedom and a Sharia-based government.

“Unfortunately, a few power-hungry groups once again dashed the Muslim nation's hopes, fuelling factional wars and internal strife,” it lamented.

The IEA stressed it was established to restore Afghanistan's independence, promote unity and harmony, eliminate anarchy and implement a pure Islamic system.

“Now is the time to firmly safeguard our Islamic system," the statement concluded, calling on all Afghans to remain united and committed to the stability and strengthening of their Islamic government.”

