Trump Blames Putin for Prolonging War
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump has accused Russian Leader Vladimir Putin of attacking Ukrainian “civilian areas” without justification and showing no intention of “stopping the war.”
Trump further warned Moscow of potential new sanctions in response to these actions. This statement follows a recent meeting between Putin and Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, where the Russian leader reaffirmed Moscow's willingness to engage in unconditional talks with Kiev.
Trump made these remarks in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, shortly after a brief encounter with Ukraine’s Leader, Vladimir Zelensky, at the Vatican.
The United States leader strongly condemned Russia’s ongoing long-range missile strikes against Ukraine, accusing Moscow of seeking to extend the conflict.
“There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days.
It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through ‘Banking’ or ‘Secondary Sanctions?’ Too many people are dying!!!” Trump declared.
After a brief pause in hostilities during an Easter ceasefire called by Moscow, the Russian military launched several long-range strikes targeting Ukrainian military and industrial sites over the following week.
Moscow has consistently claimed that its strikes are aimed solely at military targets used by Ukraine’s forces.
