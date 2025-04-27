Pace Trio Of Bumrah, Shami & Siraj Will Give England Heaps Of Problems, Reckons Shastri

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, April 27 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes the fit-again pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will be lethal for England batters in the upcoming five-match Test series starting in June.

India faced challenges in that series due to the unavailability of their pace attack, as both Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah dealt with injury setbacks. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, who had struggled during the Border-Gavaskar series, was omitted from the squad for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

However, Siraj has made an impressive comeback in the ongoing IPL, taking 12 wickets in eight matches so far, showing he's back to his best, while Bumrah and Shami have both fully recovered from their injuries.

The series will kick off the new ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, with India entering it on the heels of their white-ball success from winning the Champions Trophy.

However, their Test team will be determined to bounce back after a disappointing performance in their previous assignment in Australia – a 3-1 series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that dashed their hopes of reaching the WTC Final for the third consecutive time. India finished as runners-up on the last two occasions.

"I think with Siraj, Jasprit and Mohammed Shami, these three, if they are fully fit, they will give England heaps of problems," Shastri said on the ICC Review.

"It's a quality, top-class pace attack when you get these three fit. And what I like about Siraj, I'm glad he was hurt after being put out, not in the side for the Champions Trophy. That's what you want.

"For him to go back to the drawing board and come back the way he has, there's a spring in his stride, the pace is up there, and he means business game after game. And that is perfect from India's point of view with England coming up," he added.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Bumrah has regained his rhythm and is leading Mumbai Indians pace attack. He missed the Champions Trophy due to a back injury that limited his presence in the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney.

Shastri did, however, emphasise the need for India to manage Bumrah's workload during the tour of England. "I would be very, very careful (with Bumrah). I would give him two Test matches at a time and then wait for the break," he said.

"Ideally, make him play four. You'll be tempted to make him play five if he starts off in a great manner, but it's how his body pulls up. He should be given the first opportunity to say, 'Yes, a little, (I am) feeling the niggle. A break would help.' Give him that break," Shastri added.

Shami made his return to international cricket for India just before the Champions Trophy, after a lengthy period on the sidelines since the 2023 ODI World Cup Final due to a knee injury.

His absence was especially felt during the Border-Gavaskar series, where India struggled without a second senior pacer to support Bumrah with the workload.

In fact, Shami has not played red-ball cricket for India since the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia.

"You'll have to see how he's bowling in the nets, but I think there's enough experience there for him to start off,” Shastri said on Shami. "The fact that he puts his hand up and says, 'I'm available for that first Test match' means he knows his fitness levels. He's a workhorse. I've known Shami for a long time. If he puts his mind to it, he'll get there. And the fact that there's Siraj and there's Jasprit doing as well as they are, that is just the motivation he needs to step up and get to that level."

England and India will clash in the first of five Tests at Headingley in Leeds from 20 June, with subsequent Tests taking place in Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and The Oval.